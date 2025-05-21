Air Liquide partners with Manildra Group to build Australia’s largest biogenic CO2 plant, strengthening national supply

PR NewsWire | 8:47 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Air Liquide has entered into an agreement with Manildra Group to build a new food and beverage grade carbon dioxide (CO2) plant in Bomaderry, New South Wales. This facility will capture and purify the biogenic CO2 produced naturally by Shoalhaven Starches from fermentation of wheat, and supply the purified CO2 product to Australian industries.



Air Liquide will build, own and operate a new CO2 plant with a production capacity of over 90,000 tonnes per year of food and beverage grade CO2, which would make it the largest food and beverage quality CO2 plant in Australia. Construction of the new Air Liquide facility is planned to commence in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, and it is anticipated to be operational in 2027.

The biogenic CO2 produced naturally from fermentation of wheat at Manildra Group’s Shoalhaven Starches site provides abiogenic CO2 product offering to meet the growing needs of the food and beverage industry and other applications.

High quality food and beverage grade CO2 serves the needs of Australian businesses in a broad range of industries where quality and reliability of supply are a necessity. This includes food, beverages, water treatment, desalination, hospitality, manufacturing and medical industries.

Tim Kehoe, Managing Director of Air Liquide Pacific said: "To address the critical need for increased supply and improved reliability in domestic CO2, Air Liquide has partnered with Manildra to provide a biogenic CO 2 solution. Air Liquide’s new CO2 plant will boost local CO2 supply and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth needs of Australian industries well into the future."

John Honan, Managing Director of Manildra Group said: "Through our partnership with Air Liquide, we’re delivering 100% Australian, food-grade CO2 for essential local industries – part of our broader commitment to closing the loop in our advanced manufacturing process. Together we‘re building a long-term solution to strengthen local supply chains with high-quality, biogenic CO2."

