ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.710
|25.27%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.810
|-30.10%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|4.890
|13.72%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.550
|-29.78%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.425
|10.39%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.430
|-14.85%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|3.720
|9.73%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|0.750
|-12.79%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|3.420
|8.57%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.655
|-7.75%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.560
|8.57%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|5.290
|-7.19%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.060
|7.61%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|8.400
|-6.77%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|23.690
|6.95%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|36.110
|-6.18%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|8.670
|6.91%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.100
|-5.81%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.490
|6.87%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|24.310
|-4.70%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.860
|6.81%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.215
|-4.44%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.150
|6.68%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.110
|-4.35%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.680
|6.35%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|23.510
|-4.28%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.720
|6.25%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.905
|-4.23%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.570
|6.25%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.125
|-3.85%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|38.940
|5.93%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.790
|-3.69%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.080
|5.85%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|19.560
|-3.69%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|2.390
|5.75%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|15.920
|-3.69%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|7.550
|5.59%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.460
|-3.53%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.620
|5.08%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|30.100
|-3.49%
