Bank of Sydney subscribes to Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite on AWS Cloud

PR NewsWire | 3:35 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys Finacle , part of EdgeVerve Systems , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), and Bank of Sydney (BoS), today announced the bank’s decision to select the Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite to power its transformation. Through this strategic collaboration, Bank of Sydney aims to deliver a best-in-class staff and customer experience, reduce cost and complexity through automation and digitization, and position itself strongly for future growth.

BoS will access the Finacle solutions suite in Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) mode through AWS cloud, including the Finacle Core Banking Solution , Finacle Digital Engagement Hub , Finacle Online Banking , Finacle Mobile Banking , and Finacle Digital Onboarding solutions.

Among other benefits, the next-gen Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite will also enable BoS to:

Accelerate transformation with the Finacle Reference Bank – a preconfigured solution with Australia-ready products and processes.

Enhance digital experience by delivering superior omni-channel self-service capabilities through mobile and online banking.

Simplify the bank’s IT landscape by retiring multiple applications, reducing technical debt and creating a more agile IT environment.

Innovate at scale leveraging configuration-driven product and service innovation, while seamlessly integrating with the broader ecosystem through open APIs.

Scale dynamically to support the business growth leveraging the AWS cloud-powered services.

Melos Sulicich, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Sydney, said, "At Bank of Sydney, our strategic goal is to become the leading deposit bank in Australia and to drive significant business growth in the coming years. This requires adapting to rapidly changing customer needs, digital advancements, and regulatory requirements. Transforming our technology stack, centered around our core and digital banking platform, is crucial to meeting these objectives. With Infosys Finacle, we have a proven transformation partner and a next-generation banking platform to address the evolving needs of our business, customers, and regulatory ecosystem."

Jamie Simon, Director, Banking and Financial Services (A/NZ), AWS, said, "AWS’s collaboration with Infosys Finacle is a commitment to empowering banks with scalability, agility, and flexibility. By leveraging Finacle on AWS, Bank of Sydney is accelerating its digital transformation to enhance customer experiences, achieving faster time to market while optimizing costs. The deployment on AWS provides the bank with a highly secure, agile environment, enabling seamless scalability and integration of digital services. We are excited to support Bank of Sydney in this journey and help drive its continued growth and innovation."

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Bank of Sydney, marking a significant milestone in our expanding presence in Australia. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing flexible and affordable modernization solutions to Australian financial institutions. With Infosys Finacle’s advanced cloud-native suite on AWS, Bank of Sydney will benefit from a modern, customer-centric digital banking platform, enabling better engagement, innovation, and operation. We look forward to supporting our customers in Australia and helping them thrive in the digital age."

About Bank of Sydney

At Bank of Sydney, we provide genuine value to our people, customers, communities, and partners.

We are an Australian Bank that has been operating in Australia under a full banking licence since 2001, with branches across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The Bank has a full Australian banking license and is independently operated and regulated by Australian standards and government bodies, including APRA and ASIC, whilst also being a proud member of the Australian Banking Association (ABA).

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the ‘safe harbor’ under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms