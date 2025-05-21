Treasure Chest: Challenger

Treasure Chest | 3:19 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

By Mark Woodruff

Whose Idea Is It?

UBS

The subject:

Multi-faceted financial services provider Challenger ((CGF)).

With capital changes pending from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, UBS analysis indicates potentially substantial capital relief on annuity products for Challenger, underpinning meaningful upside to the company's EPS, DPS, and return on equity.

Investment Portfolio-Male-Hand-Holds-A-Notepad

More info:

APRA plans to release a public consultation paper in the June 2025 quarter, indicating it would lower life insurer capital requirements for annuity products by revising its illiquidity premium framework.

