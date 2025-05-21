Virtusa Bolsters Expansion Plans with Acquisition of Mav3rik

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Accelerating growth and scale in the Australia Region as a leader in Salesforce

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Virtusa Corporation , a global leader in digital business strategy, product, and platform engineering, today announced the acquisition of Mav3rik, an Australian-owned and operated strategic Salesforce and MuleSoft advisory and implementation partner. Mav3rik is a trusted advisor to numerous Public Sector, healthcare, and enterprises in other verticals throughout the region.

"Our investment in Mav3rik is one step in growing our investments and footprint in the strategic ANZ and greater APAC regions. We see these regions as technology powerhouses that will serve as engines of innovation and growth both for Virtusa and the digital economy in the years to come. Bringing Virtusa and Mav3rik capabilities together demonstrates our strong commitment to deliver purposefully on our regional clients’ strategic imperatives," said Nitesh Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Virtusa.

Virtusa’s investment will support Mav3rik’s continued expansion while strengthening Virtusa’s Salesforce capabilities. Mav3rik’s architecture-led approach and technology expertise align closely with Virtusa’s "Engineering First" culture — a shared foundation that will help deliver greater value to clients across industries.

"We are excited to partner with the management team at Mav3rik to build and scale the business to become a leader in Salesforce services across Australia." said Naresha Supramaniam, Market Head ANZ, at Virtusa "Our combined focus on industry solutions enables us to harness the best of agentforce to automate solutions at speed and scale"

Mav3rik brings deep domain expertise, a team of Certified Technical Architects (CTAs), industry consultants, and delivery specialists across Salesforce and MuleSoft. Its capabilities also include custom web and mobile development and Artificial Intelligence, alongside advisory and managed services. This strengthens Virtusa’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact digital solutions to its clients across various industry domains.

"We’re proud to join forces with Virtusa," said Sean Finucane, Director and Co-Founder at Mav3rik. "This will enable us to move faster, go further, and deliver even more value to our clients in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond."

Virtusa and Mav3rik are now united to build something greater together — a stronger, regionally focused Salesforce practice built on shared values, deep expertise, and a commitment to helping clients thrive in a rapidly changing world.

About Mav3rik

Mav3rik is an Australian-owned and operated strategic Salesforce and MuleSoft implementation partner and trusted advisor headquartered in Australia. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Mav3rik offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from advisory and architecture to design and delivery to training and managed service/support designed to empower businesses and drive digital transformation. We work collaboratively with clients to understand their business challenges and objectives and to deliver high-quality solutions that drive successful outcomes. We are highly experienced in multiple industries with a strong focus on driving innovation and transformation in public sector/government, healthcare and commercial enterprise.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 27,000 builders, makers, and doers who partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa’s unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can’t execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

