ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.300 8.38% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.350 -7.89% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.150 7.35% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.135 -6.90% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.130 6.97% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.870 -6.50% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 6.06% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.630 -6.41% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.390 5.78% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.470 -5.05% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.520 5.44% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.410 -4.92% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.250 5.36% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.340 -4.88% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.960 5.31% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.150 -4.56% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.190 5.29% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.350 -4.40% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.620 5.22% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.995 -4.33% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.810 4.85% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.310 -4.03% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 4.78% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.860 -3.91% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.225 3.81% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.970 -3.57% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.450 3.45% SGH – SGH LIMITED 51.040 -3.50% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 3.03% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 25.240 -3.37% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.650 2.96% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.725 -3.33% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.000 2.88% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.770 -3.15% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.910 2.82% DXS – DEXUS 7.000 -3.05% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.750 2.70% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 2.950 -2.96% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.080 2.67% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 274.740 -2.87%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms