Marketplace Battle Heats Up: Trust, Convenience and Choice Key as Pricing Pressures Grow

MELBOURNE , Australia, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — An exclusive Australian study by global ecommerce accelerator, Pattern, has shown that product range, convenience, and trustworthiness will be critical battlegrounds for online marketplaces in 2025.



With international tariffs reshaping marketplace business models, platforms like Temu and Shein, once known for ultra-cheap products, are now raising their prices. In some markets, the cost of goods such as health and beauty products has surged by 51%.

"The days of marketplaces winning Australian consumers with ultra-cheap pricing alone are over. Although leading platforms like Amazon will continue to attract shoppers with competitive pricing, consumers are now making purchasing decisions based on factors like credibility, product variety and ease-of-shopping," said Merline McGregor, Managing Director for Pattern Australia.

Convenience Drives Loyalty

Australians are increasingly choosing marketplaces that offer greater convenience. Amazon continues to set the benchmark, with 57% of shoppers rating it as the most convenient platform for purchasing goods, driven by its streamlined ordering process, fast shipping options, and integrated returns experience.

While Shein and Temu have experienced rapid growth in overall shopper awareness, their convenience ratings are significantly lower at 14% and 27%, respectively. This gap highlights a critical challenge for emerging platforms: while aggressive marketing and discounting can attract first-time buyers, delivering a seamless, reliable shopping experience is crucial to securing repeat business.

"Convenience is more than just speed of delivery, it’s about every touchpoint of the shopping experience, extending from intuitive search functions to reliable customer service and simple returns," said McGregor. "Australian brands selling on marketplaces that deliver frictionless shopping experiences are more likely to secure both the first purchase and increase their chances of building customer loyalty."

Trustworthiness and Reliability Build Customer Relationships

As price advantages decline, product quality and reliable return processes are key differentiators for marketplaces. Amazon leads in both areas, with 60% of Australian shoppers trusting it for product quality and 53% for reliable returns.

eBay also performs strongly, earning trust from 42% of shoppers, while Kogan lags at 16% and MyDeal at just 9%. Chinese marketplaces, Temu and Shein face even greater challenges, with only 12% and 11% of consumers expressing confidence in the quality of the products they sell.

"In an increasingly competitive and regulated environment, trust is not an aspiration. Marketplaces must consistently deliver quality products, backed by hassle-free returns to build enduring customer relationships," said McGregor. "We’ve seen a positive improvement in returns processes for all marketplaces, with only 3% of Australian consumers stating they do not trust any marketplace for reliable returns. This is a huge drop from 18% in 2024 and shows that all platforms are prioritising improving the customer experience in this critical area."

Amazon, eBay and Temu Win with Product Variety

Amazon is recognised by 60% of shoppers as having the widest variety of inventory in Australia across categories such as electronics, home & kitchen and sporting goods. eBay also retains a strong position, with 45% of consumers recognising its broad range, particularly in the second-hand and collectible markets.

Only 32% of shoppers believe Temu offers the widest product range, yet the number of consumers visiting the platform for its vast product range has surged 87% since 2024.

"A broad and evolving product range is proving key for marketplaces to retain and grow their shopper base. Consumers are moving towards platforms that offer a one-stop-shop experience, and marketplaces that can deliver this effectively across multiple categories have a clear competitive edge," concluded McGregor.

For more information and to download the full report please click here: ‘ 2025 Marketplace Consumer Report ‘

