Rudi’s View: Rate Cut Winners & AI Beneficiaries

Rudi's View | 4:12 PM
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
The RBA did cut this week, as widely anticipated, including by the local bond market, and more cuts, be they two or three, are widely forecast for the remainder of 2025.
Macquarie has dived into similar periods in history, compared today's share prices with underlying valuations, and come up with the following list of ASX-listed stocks most likely to benefit from RBA rate cut tailwinds in the months ahead:
-Coles Group ((COL))
-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH))
-Goodman Group ((GMG))
-Harvey Norman ((HVN))
-JB Hi-Fi ((JBH))
-Lovisa Holdings ((LOV))
-Megaport ((MP1))
-Mirvac Group ((MGR))
-News Corp ((NWS))
-NextDC ((NXT))
-ResMed ((RMD))
-Seek ((SEK))
-SGH Ltd ((SGH))
-Woolworths Group ((WOW))
-Xero ((XRO))
One sector to consider includes A-REITs and here Ord Minnett has communicated its sector favourites as follows:
-Waypoint REIT ((WPR))
-Dexus Convenience Retail REIT ((DXC))
-Vicinity Centres ((VCX))
