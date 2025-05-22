Rudi’s View: Rate Cut Winners & AI Beneficiaries

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 4:12 PM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



The RBA did cut this week, as widely anticipated, including by the local bond market, and more cuts, be they two or three, are widely forecast for the remainder of 2025.



Macquarie has dived into similar periods in history, compared today's share prices with underlying valuations, and come up with the following list of ASX-listed stocks most likely to benefit from RBA rate cut tailwinds in the months ahead:



-Coles Group ((COL))

-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH))

-Goodman Group ((GMG))

-Harvey Norman ((HVN))

-JB Hi-Fi ((JBH))

-Lovisa Holdings ((LOV))

-Megaport ((MP1))

-Mirvac Group ((MGR))

-News Corp ((NWS))

-NextDC ((NXT))

-ResMed ((RMD))

-Seek ((SEK))

-SGH Ltd ((SGH))

-Woolworths Group ((WOW))

-Xero ((XRO))



One sector to consider includes A-REITs and here Ord Minnett has communicated its sector favourites as follows:



-Waypoint REIT ((WPR))

-Dexus Convenience Retail REIT ((DXC))

-Vicinity Centres ((VCX))