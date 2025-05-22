Weichai’s M-series large-bore engines reinforce their leadership in the global premium power sector

PR NewsWire | 10:48 AM

SYDNEY, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 16 to 18, Australia’s largest construction machinery exhibition — The National Diesel Dirt and Turf Expo (DDT) — grandly opened in Sydney. Weichai showcased its Baudouin M-series 6M33 pump diesel engine and 20M33 large-bore generator set at the event.

At the exhibition site, the 20M33 large-bore generator set showcased itself as a "high-performance beauty," featuring a high-strength alloy steel crankshaft for enhanced structural integrity. Equipped with Weichai’s proprietary ECU system optimized through advanced algorithms, it demonstrates exceptional step-loading capabilities. The standard high-flow fuel filter extends oil change intervals, effectively reducing operational costs.

The 6M33 pump diesel engine also attracted crowds of clients at the event. Its critical components have undergone rigorous testing and market validation, ensuring high strength and reliability. Capable of operating in high-temperature environments up to 50°C, it has already accumulated over 12,000 hours of service in an Indonesian mine. With comprehensive system optimization, it achieves a minimum fuel consumption rate of 187.4 g/kWh.

Leveraging advantages such as ultra-low fuel consumption, excellent transient load response, and superior noise reduction capabilities, Weichai’s M-series large-bore engines have been widely adopted across diverse sectors including data centers, oil and gas, healthcare, high-altitude regions, railways, field rescue operations, and agriculture. The brand continues to strengthen its competitiveness in the global high-end power market.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms