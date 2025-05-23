ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 23 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.400 15.25% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.110 -18.52% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.980 12.11% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.440 -6.38% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.830 11.86% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.470 -6.08% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.820 10.80% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.355 -5.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.485 10.23% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.200 -3.93% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.230 9.82% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.270 -3.30% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 8.82% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.850 -2.99% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.120 8.70% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 8.330 -2.91% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.245 8.26% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.680 -2.90% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.770 6.65% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 7.860 -2.48% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.040 6.02% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 15.510 -2.39% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.585 6.02% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.490 -2.39% XYZ – BLOCK INC 90.500 5.48% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.635 -2.31% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.780 5.41% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 -2.27% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.760 4.83% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.975 -2.01% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.240 4.35% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.030 -1.94% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.900 4.28% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.110 -1.88% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.625 3.50% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 33.390 -1.82% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.780 3.49% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.650 -1.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.290 3.37% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.205 -1.63%

