Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 15 May 2025 to 22 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-05-2025

Friday 16 May 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Treasure Chest: Challenger

Wednesday 21 May 2025

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is Challenger

3 – Rudi’s View: 30 For ’30 & Best Buy Convictions

Thursday 15 May 2025

Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

4 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 16-05-25

Friday 16 May 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

5 – Macmahon Holdings: Margins Key To Re-Rating

Thursday 15 May 2025

Macmahon Holdings experienced a half year earnings hiccup which coincided with a market selloff and de-rating of small cap stocks. Is the valuation discount now too steep to ignore?

6 – In Brief: Superloop, Woolworths & Ampol In Focus

Friday 16 May 2025

Weekly Broker Wrap: Latest updates on Superloop, Ampol and supermarket operators Coles and Woolworths

7 – Dyno Nobel Flicks The Switch To Blasting

Thursday 15 May 2025

After revealing consensus-beating interim results, Dyno Nobel intends to transition to blasting services only

8 – The Market In Numbers – 17 May 2025

Saturday 17 May 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – SRG Global: Continued Re-Rating Ahead

Friday 16 May 2025

New research on SRG Global highlights a strong history of earnings growth and potential upside from management’s conservative acquisition strategy

10 – Aristocrat’s H1 Misses, But Strong Growth Ahead

Monday 19 May 2025

Interim earnings for Aristocrat Leisure underwhelmed, but analysts see no reason to doubt the medium-term outlook

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 26-30 May 2025

1:55 PM - Weekly Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025

1:09 PM - Australia
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 23-05-25

11:15 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 May 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
TechnologyOne: The ‘Beat’ Goes On

10:30 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-05-2025

May 09 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-05-2025

May 14 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-05-2025

May 16 2025 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: CSL & NextDC

May 08 2025 - Rudi's View
5
Collins Foods’ New European Mix

Apr 24 2025 - Australia
6
Family Offices; Australia’s Silent Wealth Revolution

Apr 30 2025 - SMSFundamentals