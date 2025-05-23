Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 15 May 2025 to 22 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-05-2025 Friday 16 May 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Treasure Chest: Challenger Wednesday 21 May 2025 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is Challenger

3 – Rudi’s View: 30 For ’30 & Best Buy Convictions Thursday 15 May 2025 Update on changes to and revisions of analysts’ Best Ideas and Conviction Calls, as well as Model Portfolio compositions

4 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 16-05-25 Friday 16 May 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

5 – Macmahon Holdings: Margins Key To Re-Rating Thursday 15 May 2025 Macmahon Holdings experienced a half year earnings hiccup which coincided with a market selloff and de-rating of small cap stocks. Is the valuation discount now too steep to ignore?

6 – In Brief: Superloop, Woolworths & Ampol In Focus Friday 16 May 2025 Weekly Broker Wrap: Latest updates on Superloop, Ampol and supermarket operators Coles and Woolworths

7 – Dyno Nobel Flicks The Switch To Blasting Thursday 15 May 2025 After revealing consensus-beating interim results, Dyno Nobel intends to transition to blasting services only

8 – The Market In Numbers – 17 May 2025 Saturday 17 May 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – SRG Global: Continued Re-Rating Ahead Friday 16 May 2025 New research on SRG Global highlights a strong history of earnings growth and potential upside from management’s conservative acquisition strategy

10 – Aristocrat’s H1 Misses, But Strong Growth Ahead Monday 19 May 2025 Interim earnings for Aristocrat Leisure underwhelmed, but analysts see no reason to doubt the medium-term outlook

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms