The Market In Numbers – 24 May 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 24 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12596.500 -1.49% 5.82% 2.66% -3.92% 7.50% All Ordinaries 8586.70 0.08% 2.95% 6.62% 1.97% 7.15% S&P ASX 200 8360.90 0.21% 2.89% 6.60% 2.47% 7.64% S&P ASX 300 8294.00 0.20% 2.89% 6.58% 2.41% 7.60% Communication Services 1824.70 2.96% 5.53% 12.35% 12.12% 21.55% Consumer Discretionary 4045.60 -0.91% 1.21% 7.35% 3.44% 15.21% Consumer Staples 12422.50 -0.10% 1.34% 6.54% 5.55% 0.36% Energy 7755.60 -1.33% 5.85% -2.32% -10.06% -22.69% Financials 9007.90 0.86% 2.48% 8.22% 4.57% 17.64% Health Care 41779.80 0.73% 0.91% 3.09% -6.92% -5.60% Industrials 8217.20 -0.78% 3.52% 5.89% 7.46% 20.64% Info Technology 2773.20 1.99% 15.36% 22.71% 1.18% 18.44% Materials 16402.10 -1.17% 1.96% 2.67% 1.72% -2.82% Real Estate 3855.80 1.08% 4.50% 10.63% 2.51% 8.21% Utilities 9326.00 -0.41% 1.00% 2.95% 3.25% 0.44% A-REITs 1768.70 1.02% 4.40% 11.04% 2.93% 8.89% All Technology Index 3913.10 1.00% 10.56% 17.90% 2.83% 24.70% Banks 3817.80 1.44% 1.58% 8.80% 5.86% 19.49% Gold Index 12428.20 9.37% 7.61% 13.17% 47.54% 68.92% Metals & Mining 5454.10 -0.64% 2.10% 3.33% 3.78% -1.74%

The World

Index 24 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8717.97 0.38% 2.63% 1.57% 6.67% 6.78% DAX30 23629.58 -0.58% 5.03% 6.61% 18.69% 29.58% Hang Seng 23601.26 1.10% 6.70% 2.08% 17.65% 33.20% Nikkei 225 37160.47 -1.57% 3.09% 4.33% -6.85% -6.12% DJIA 41603.07 -2.47% 2.30% -0.95% -2.21% 6.35% S&P500 5802.82 -2.61% 4.20% 3.40% -1.34% 6.27% Nasdaq Comp 18737.21 -2.47% 7.40% 8.31% -2.97% 5.67%

Metals & Minerals

Index 24 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3295.00 1.58% -0.98% 5.38% 25.44% 40.94% Silver (oz) 33.18 1.19% 0.89% -5.15% 9.79% 13.45% Copper (lb) 4.6775 -0.07% -3.74% -9.22% 14.18% 7.94% Aluminium (lb) 1.1162 -1.62% -0.31% -2.77% -2.35% -0.74% Nickel (lb) 6.9192 -1.45% -0.85% -4.86% -3.16% -11.04% Zinc (lb) 1.2275 -0.85% 2.12% -4.48% -9.16% -7.44% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.00 1.43% 6.77% 10.94% -1.39% -14.71% Iron Ore (t) 99.89 -0.53% 0.03% -3.74% -3.80% -6.22%

Energy

Index 24 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 60.80 -1.46% 0.86% -12.34% -12.49% -25.73% Brent Crude 64.01 -0.93% 1.68% -12.03% -11.78% -25.08%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

