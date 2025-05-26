ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 26 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.415 13.65% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.160 -6.67% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 10.81% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.730 -6.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.280 8.84% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.615 -5.28% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.810 7.57% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.720 -5.26% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.270 7.29% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.280 -5.08% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.890 6.18% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 10.510 -4.89% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 136.270 5.83% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.090 -4.66% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.750 5.63% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 5.060 -3.98% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.560 4.71% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.100 -3.95% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 104.750 4.70% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 58.820 -3.75% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.115 4.55% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.820 -3.42% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 4.55% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.570 -3.38% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.450 4.51% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.470 -3.09% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 4.44% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.170 -2.90% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.370 4.23% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 30.450 -2.72% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.930 3.53% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.500 -2.72% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.070 3.42% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.780 -2.50% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 7.890 3.41% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 35.630 -2.41% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.940 3.30% RMD – RESMED INC 37.390 -2.38% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.950 3.15% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.300 -2.37%

