A Softer Choice for Aussie Parents: Millie Moon Luxury Nappies Launches at Woolworths Australia

SYDNEY, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Parents across Australia can now experience the luxury nappy brand that’s taken the US by storm. With over 14,000 five-star reviews from parents and accolades from major parenting publications, Millie Moon Luxury Nappies are now available exclusively at Woolworths.

Millie Moon has quickly become a standout in baby care – offering expertly crafted, feather-soft nappies, nappy pants, and baby wipes that combine premium performance with accessible pricing. Designed with CloudTouch™ Softness, Millie Moon nappies are gentle on delicate skin while delivering up to 12 hours of protection thanks to their ultra-absorbent core, double leak guards, and secure high waistband.

Designed to be gentle on skin, Millie Moon’s range is free from lotions, latex, and fragrance; dermatologically tested; and certified by leading organisations including OEKO-TEX and Dermatest. The brand also features a pH-balanced layer specifically developed for sensitive skin, making it a trusted choice for even the newest arrivals.

The excitement around the launch was echoed in a statement from the brand: "Millie Moon was born from a simple belief: that every baby deserves the very best," said Amelia Watson, Head of Marketing, Millie Moon. "We’re thrilled to now bring our award-winning nappies to families in Australia with the support of Woolworths."

Since launching in 2021, Millie Moon has experienced rapid growth, quickly becoming Target USA’s fastest-growing nappy brand and now accounting for 14% of the retailer’s total nappy sales. The brand’s Canadian expansion via Loblaws and entry into New Zealand further solidified its position as a rising global favourite. Millie Moon products have been recognised with major awards, including the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award and Parents Best for Baby, thanks to their unmatched combination of luxury, performance, and value.

Now available on shelves at Woolworths stores nationwide, Millie Moon is set to elevate the Australian nappy aisle.

For more information, visit: https://mymilliemoon.com

To shop visit: Millie Moon Woolworths AU

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand has made it their mission to provide a range of luxury baby products that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft and designed to perform, all at an affordable price. They are passionate in their belief that every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 2,000 stores, in the US, Canada and New Zealand. As a company, they are also proud to partner with local organisations that promote early childhood literacy.

