ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-05-25

Daily Market Reports | May 27 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.430 6.84% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.885 -7.33% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.180 5.31% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.360 -5.60% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.265 4.55% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.050 4.46% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 4.35% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 242.180 -3.49% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.120 4.35% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.340 -3.25% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.140 4.22% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.830 -3.17% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.250 4.17% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 8.790 -3.09% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 4.17% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.020 -2.86% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.900 4.00% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.360 -2.70% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 140.650 3.21% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.320 -2.52% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 11.360 3.09% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.950 -2.45% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 22.810 2.98% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.870 -2.41% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 5.150 2.79% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.460 -2.19% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 20.700 2.68% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.460 -2.13% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 6.320 2.60% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.770 -2.12% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.360 2.53% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.450 -2.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.510 2.50% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.230 -1.76% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 2.38% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.500 -1.69% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 34.120 2.37% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.930 -1.68%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms