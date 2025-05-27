Lynas Rare Earths Shares Bounce Off Support

Technicals | May 27 2025

By Michael Gable

Below is a technical view on Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)).

The S&P/ASX200 Index has made little progress over the past week, as it takes a not-unexpected cooling off here near the old highs.

What has been moving, however, is the US dollar. The US Dollar Index has started falling again and this has positive implications for precious metals and commodities in general.

The uranium sector is one that were we positive on about 12 to 18 months ago.

The last several months has seen Aussie uranium stocks fall away sharply, but we noted in this report during the past few weeks of bottoming patterns in stocks such as Bannerman Energy ((BMN)) and Boss Energy ((BOE)).

They have run hard but this just should now be the start of the next major move.

Today, we offer a technical view on Lynas Rare Earths.

From early 2022 until mid-2024, Lynas was in a downtrend.

It broke above this downtrend in 2024, came back to retest it earlier this year, and then continued to head higher.

The past few weeks has seen it ease back and bounce off a support line which provides investors with another buying opportunity.

Current levels are a Buy and Lynas should continue to trend higher, ultimately retesting the 2022 highs.

Initial stops can be considered under $7.22.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

