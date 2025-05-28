ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|18.670
|21.16%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.350
|-20.45%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.135
|12.50%
|ALQ – ALS LIMITED
|16.300
|-7.86%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|5.260
|12.39%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.135
|-6.97%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|5.440
|6.88%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.235
|-6.00%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.040
|6.67%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|9.740
|-5.98%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.205
|5.13%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|22.450
|-5.47%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|96.190
|4.86%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.605
|-5.47%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.130
|4.00%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|32.490
|-4.78%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.980
|3.98%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.440
|-4.35%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|21.490
|3.82%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.115
|-4.17%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.520
|3.70%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|7.900
|-3.78%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|13.550
|3.51%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.550
|-3.51%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.295
|3.51%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.415
|-3.49%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.890
|3.28%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|9.900
|-3.41%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|16.040
|3.22%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.455
|-3.19%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|22.120
|3.22%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|4.100
|-3.07%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.090
|3.20%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|3.940
|-2.96%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.300
|3.14%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.165
|-2.94%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.690
|3.05%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.150
|-2.71%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.225
|2.94%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|4.050
|-2.64%
