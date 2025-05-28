ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 18.670 21.16% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.350 -20.45% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.135 12.50% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 16.300 -7.86% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 5.260 12.39% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.135 -6.97% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.440 6.88% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.235 -6.00% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.040 6.67% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.740 -5.98% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 5.13% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 22.450 -5.47% XYZ – BLOCK INC 96.190 4.86% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.605 -5.47% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 4.00% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 32.490 -4.78% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.980 3.98% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 21.490 3.82% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.520 3.70% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 7.900 -3.78% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.550 3.51% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.550 -3.51% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.295 3.51% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.415 -3.49% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.890 3.28% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 9.900 -3.41% EVT – EVT LIMITED 16.040 3.22% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.455 -3.19% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 22.120 3.22% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.100 -3.07% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.090 3.20% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.940 -2.96% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.300 3.14% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.690 3.05% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.150 -2.71% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.225 2.94% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.050 -2.64%

