FAYBL Launches Autonomous General AI Agent on Iress’s Xplan

PR NewsWire | 5:01 PM

SYDNEY, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FAYBL, a leading innovator in AI-driven financial advisory solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Autonomous General Agent, and successful integration with the API of Iress’s (ASX:IRE) Xplan platform.

Iress’s market-leading Xplan platform has more than 35,000 users and is used by 61% of planners in Australia.

" The release of our General Agent marks a significant leap forward for financial advisors," said Steven Goh, Cofounder and CEO of FAYBL. 

"The General Agent can manage entire complex workflows, completing processes that currently take several hours in mere minutes and transforming the relationship an advisor has with their client base.

"When used correctly, turnaround times for advice may be possible near instantly. We believe advisors can double their business and halve their costs."

The Autonomous General Agent’s capacity to respond to real time events and independently manage complex workflows differentiates FAYBL from functional AI tools that automate a singular task. Operating with a ‘human-in-the-loop’ approach, and with FAYBL’s patent pending foresight technology, it can draw from integrations via RPA, APIs and MCP; and research, alert, recommend, plan, and execute complex workflows to produce desired results.

"The opportunities for efficiency gains from AI in financial planning are staggering," said Eric Blewitt, CEO of Investment Trends.

"In Australia, the average time to produce a full statement of advice for even a single-scope client is still five and a half hours, which sets a hard floor for the cost of providing advice. The situation in the UK is similar, where production of a financial plan or suitability report for a typical client still averages 6.7 hours, down less than an hour over the last 15 years."

Early access FAYBL’s General Agent is currently open for enterprise-level Xplan users and selected key financial advisors. General access is targeted for June 2025.

To learn more about how FAYBL is reshaping the future of financial advice or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.faybl.com.

 

