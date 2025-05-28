Hollywood-Bound: Local Family-Owned Wellness Brand Takes Centre Stage in Hollywood’s Coveted Mother’s Day Gift Bag

GOLD COAST, Australia, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Australian family-owned and operated, Biosota Organics has officially gone Hollywood. The brand’s award-winning high MGO-rated Manuka honey was featured in the highly anticipated 2025 Hollywood Moms Mother’s Day Gift Bag, curated by the legendary Distinctive Assets—renowned for assembling luxury gift experiences for the GRAMMYs®, Oscars®, and today’s most influential celebrities.

Hollywood meets health and wellness! Celebrated actress Elisabeth Röhm and wellness influencers alike are buzzing over Biosota’s premium Australian Manuka honey. Featured in this year’s exclusive Hollywood Mother’s Day gift bag, our award-winning, high-MGO honey — including our beloved Koala Jar and convenient travel straws — is winning hearts from yoga mats to movie sets.

The curated gift set includes Biosota’s signature MGO 2200+ Manuka honey, a luxurious, high-potency jar that has already earned multiple international awards retailing for $1,033 for a 500g jar. It’s one of the most powerful honeys available globally, and now it’s earning a spot in medicine cabinets and kitchen pantries of Hollywood’s A-list moms.

Celebrity moms receiving the gift include Jennifer Lawrence, Olivia Munn, Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra, Megan Fox, Kaley Cuoco, Holly Robinson Peete and Elisabeth Rohm, among others.

While garnering fame among Hollywood’s elite, Biosota stays true to its roots—delivering natural, evidence-based Manuka honey solutions for families everywhere, with a range of products to suit every need and budget.

"We’re thrilled to see Biosota included in this iconic gift collection," said Andrey Zubko, CEO of Biosota Organics. "This isn’t just honey—it’s a medicinal-grade superfood with benefits that go far beyond the spoon. From immune support to wound care and daily wellness, our honey is the result of three generations of beekeeping expertise paired with the pristine environment of Australia’s native bushland."

Biosota’s premium Manuka honey is available online at www.biosota.com.au and www.biosota.com/en-us (USA), with fast shipping and no duties for North American customers.

About Biosota Organics
Biosota Organics is an Australian family business producing high-grade, certified organic Manuka honey. Known for its exceptional MGO ratings and therapeutic properties, Biosota’s honey is trusted by customers worldwide for its quality, purity and potency.

