Innovation challenge announced to solve battery fires

WRIQ launches Challenge Waste to find the best ideas to solve the Lithium Ion Battery fire epidemic

BRISBANE, Australia, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Waste and Recycling Industry of Queensland (WRIQ) has launched Challenge Waste – the Lithium Ion Battery Challenge – to find breakthrough solutions that can make an immediate impact in reducing battery fires within Queensland’s waste streams.



Lithium Batteries within waste streams

Lithium batteries are one of the recycling industry’s most urgent priorities. Last year, there were more than 12,000 fires caused by improperly disposed lithium batteries across Australia. This equates to more than 30 per day. Of these fires, 7% resulted in injuries with the average cost to business $417,000*.

The competition will be judged by a panel of waste and recycling industry experts and government leaders. They will evaluate applications and shortlist candidates for funding based on market fit, product readiness, commercial business case and potential impact.

WRIQ’s project to deliver industry engagement on the management of end-of-life batteries is proudly funded through the Queensland Government’s Recycling and Jobs Fund.

"Actual bin fires have doubled over the past five years. The batteries that power our lives are putting the lives of our waste industry workers at risk," said Minister for the Environment and Tourism and Minister for Science and Innovation, The Hon Andrew Powell MP.

"We are proud to support this initiative that will attract the brightest minds from international, national and state innovators to work with industry and government on developing technology products and services to solve this issue."

There is an opportunity for applicants to receive mentorship and support from industry leaders to implement their innovation commercially across Queensland’s waste management facilities.

There are 6 categories open for this challenge:

Early detection - creating new ways to spot batteries before they enter the waste stream and cause potential hazards

- creating new ways to spot batteries before they enter the waste stream and cause potential hazards Workplace safety - developing solutions to safeguard our workforce and valuable equipment from battery fires

- developing solutions to safeguard our workforce and valuable equipment from battery fires Sustainable recovery - designing systems for efficient battery recycling that make economic and environmental sense

- designing systems for efficient battery recycling that make economic and environmental sense Smart extraction - innovating methods for safely handling and removing batteries embedded in devices

- innovating methods for safely handling and removing batteries embedded in devices Incident response - creating better ways to prevent and rapidly respond to battery-related fires

- creating better ways to prevent and rapidly respond to battery-related fires Future-ready design - proposing improvements to battery design that reduce risks in waste handling

"Challenge Waste is designed to celebrate ingenuity, particularly innovations that are hidden from view right across our economy," said WRIQ CEO, Alison Price.

"There are so many fantastic ideas being generated in universities, research organisations and startups here and around the world. We aim to solve one of the most problematic challenges the industry faces while celebrating innovation with the right funding and support, and a pathway to commercialisation for the best and brightest," Price continued.

No matter how big or small, every idea – from any industry or part of the world – has the opportunity to apply to Challenge Waste.

"If you have a great innovation that delivers a demonstrable impact to solving this issue, this is your opportunity to showcase your ideas and make a real impact. Your innovation could transform how our industry handles lithium batteries, making waste recycling safer and more sustainable," concluded Price.

Entries to the WRIQ Challenge Waste Competition are now open. Submit your entry here.

*Source: Brett Lemin, Executive Director, Waste Contractors and Recyclers Association of NSW, FWR conference, February 2025

ABOUT THE WRIQ CHALLENGE WASTE COMPETITION

Challenge Waste is a one-off program to attract and foster international and Australian ingenuity that will be open from Thursday 15 May 2025 to Monday 30 June 2025. The challenge is an initiative of the Waste Recycling Industry of Queensland (WRIQ). Entry is free and open to entrants of all ages, from anywhere in the world. All entries will be judged individually on their merits, and a shortlist will be selected by a judging panel of experts who are senior leaders of industry and government.

ABOUT WRIQ

The Waste and Recycling Industry of Queensland (WRIQ) is the unified voice of waste management, recycling and resource recovery in the State.

Representing more than 90 Queensland-based organisations ranging from multi-nationals through to small family owned and operated businesses, WRIQ engages in a broad range of state-specific issues of strategic importance to the sustainability and development of the sector.

