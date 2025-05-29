ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.380 8.57% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.125 -7.41% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.020 6.88% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -7.32% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.290 5.31% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.580 -6.53% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.690 4.70% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.370 -5.34% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 4.13% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.140 -4.95% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.900 3.40% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.290 -4.58% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.520 3.28% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.410 -4.47% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.010 3.08% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.420 -4.47% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.700 3.05% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% XYZ – BLOCK INC 99.090 3.01% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.690 2.99% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.980 -3.63% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.950 2.95% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 -3.39% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.080 2.86% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.000 -3.38% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 7.300 2.82% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.345 -3.24% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 22.730 2.76% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 25.470 -3.08% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.770 2.67% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.870 -2.79% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.060 2.64% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.880 -2.76% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.475 2.43% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.860 -2.72% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.860 2.39% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.655 -2.65% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.070 2.39% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.405 -2.41%

