Objective launches purpose-built planning platform at PIA Congress 2025

Objective Build, now ready for Australian councils, is announced

Capitalises on the Objective Build success in New Zealand

Designed for Aussie planners from the ground up to help tackle the housing crisis

DARWIN, Australia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Objective Corporation (ASX: OCL) today officially announced Objective Build, a transformative planning and development approvals platform designed specifically for local government in Australia. The announcement was made live from the Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) Congress 2025 in Darwin, where Objective is appearing as Platinum Sponsor.

Regionalised for Australian councils, Objective Build is already generating strong interest among planners, CIOs, and local government leaders attending the event.

"The feedback we’ve had this morning has been exceptional," said Andrea Breen, VP of Local Government Solutions at Objective. "Planners are excited to see a platform that finally reflects the realities of their day-to-day work—fast, fit-for-purpose, and designed with them at the centre."

Built for Planning, Not Repurposed for It

Objective Build replaces fragmented systems, spreadsheets, and retrofitted ERPs with a purpose-built platform that simplifies development assessment, accelerates approvals, and restores confidence in the process—for councils, applicants, and communities.

Key features include:

Smart workflow automation for faster approvals and fewer delays.

AI-powered context to surface relevant past decisions and increase consistency.

End-to-end compliance visibility with integration to the NSW Planning Portal.

Real-time dashboards for team leaders and executives.

"Planning teams across Australia are under pressure to do more with less," said Breen. "Objective Build helps planners shift their focus from repetitive admin to real planning—making confident, high-quality decisions that shape stronger communities."

AI That Assists, Not Replaces

At the heart of Objective Build is council-ready AI that enhances human judgment. The platform supports planners by generating letters, summarising submissions, and surfacing similar DAs—all while leaving every final decision in the hands of a qualified professional.

"It’s not about automating decisions—it’s about empowering planners," said Breen. "Objective Build acts like a digital planning assistant, not a replacement."

Built for Australian Councils—With Local Nuance, National Impact

Objective Build isn’t just another software solution—it’s a planning transformation platform created specifically for local government in Australia.

Councils today are being asked to do more with less:

Approve more housing, faster.

Stay compliant with changing regulations.

Earn back trust from increasingly frustrated communities.

Attract and retain skilled planners in a competitive market.

But many councils are still relying on repurposed ERP systems, spreadsheets, and ageing bespoke tools that come up short as they were never designed for planning in the first place.

Objective Build changes that.

Built with and for Australian planning teams.

Ready-to-deploy modules for NSW, with configurations underway for Victoria , Queensland , and other states.

, , and other states. Seamlessly integrates with finance systems, records management, and the NSW Planning Portal.

Backed by Objective’s deep experience supporting 220+ Australian councils and public sector organisations around the world for over 30 years.

"You don’t need a large IT team or big transformation budget to get started," said Breen. "We’ve built Objective Build to be ready, out of the box—with flexibility for your council’s specific processes, and support that understands how local government really works."

Whether you’re a CIO, a GM, or a Director of Planning wondering how to future-proof your teams, Objective Build is the modern platform that meets you where you are—and grows with you.

Learn more about Objective Build.

About Objective Corporation

Objective (ASX: OCL) helps government and regulated industries deliver better services to their communities. From digital planning to secure content management and regulation, Objective’s software is trusted by councils, agencies, and regulators across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

