Singapore’s Treasured Natural History Drawings Debut at the Australian Museum

PR NewsWire | 1:49 PM

Exhibition marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Australia

SYDNEY, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tails from the Coasts: Nature Stories of Singapore, featuring 36 stunning artworks from the much-prized William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings, on loan from the National Museum of Singapore, has opened at the Australian Museum (AM) in Sydney.



Tails from the Coasts exhibition at Australian Museum, Sydney (Image courtesy of Mel Koutchavlis)



Tails from the Coasts exhibition forms part of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Australia (Image courtesy of Mel Koutchavlis)



The exhibition features 36 stunning artworks from the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings, on loan from the National Museum of Singapore (Image courtesy of Mel Koutchavlis)

Exploring the breadth of biodiversity in Singapore through the collection of exquisite 200-year-old watercolour paintings, the exhibition’s debut – from 10 May to 7 September 2025 – at the AM forms part of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Director and CEO of the Australian Museum, Kim McKay AO, thanked the National Museum of Singapore for entrusting the AM to host the precious collection – the first time it has ever left Singapore.

"Regarded as a National Treasure in Singapore, these paintings are at once unique and familiar, featuring remarkable mammals, reptiles and stunning botanicals found across the exotic and lush bioregion of Southeast Asia.

"Not only do these pieces document an important reminder of the fragility of the environment, but they also display outstanding skill and techniques of the local artists, who were working within a Western tradition of scientific work, and the combination of perspectives and cultures is compelling," Ms Kim McKay said.

Key pieces on display include the binturong, a mammal found in Singapore-Malaya which is also known as a bearcat, though neither bear nor cat; the winghead shark, an endangered hammerhead with an especially wide ‘hammer’; and the beguiling slow loris, Singapore’s solitary primate which is now extremely rare due to habitat loss and poaching.



Watercolour drawing of a Binturong, from the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings (Image courtesy of National Museum of Singapore)

Ms Chung May Khuen, Director of the National Museum of Singapore, said opening the nationally significant exhibition at the Australian Museum was an important display of collaboration and connection between the two museums – both of which had their roots in natural history and are the oldest museums in their respective countries.

"Natural heritage is something that is very important to both Singapore and Australia. The exhibition is an opportune collaboration to commemorate relations between both countries, through the lens of animals and geographies that connect us. We look forward to this exhibition sparking meaningful conversations around critical contemporary issues of environmental and animal conservation."

"We thank the Australian Museum for their enthusiasm and work to ensure this important piece of scientific artistry is shared with visitors from across the region and we hope it inspires the same sense of wonder and awe of our natural world," Ms Chung May Khuen said.

Tails from the Coasts: Nature Stories of Singapore is a free exhibition at the Australian Museum from 10 May to 7 September 2025. After which, the exhibition will travel to the Adelaide Botanic Garden from 4 October 2025 to 1 February 2026.

For more information, visit australian.museum/exhibition/tails-from-the-coasts. Visitors looking to explore paintings from the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings can also do so on Roots.sg, Singapore’s one-stop digital resource portal for exploring the nation’s history, culture and heritage.

Editors’ note: Images here. For interviews, please email media@australian.museum.

About the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings

Major-General William Farquhar (1774–1839) was the Commandant and Resident of Melaka (1803–1818) and Singapore (1819–1823). A trusted figure in Malaya, he accompanied Sir Stamford Raffles to Singapore to establish a British trading post. While developing Singapore’s trade and port systems, Farquhar’s passion for botanicals and natural history became prominent in his career, leading to the creation of the William Farquhar Collection of Natural History Drawings.

The full collection consists of 477 watercolours of plants and animals, commissioned by Farquhar and painted by Chinese artists. The drawings employ traditional Chinese brush techniques while blending Western perspectives and naturalism. The collection is celebrated not only for its artistic merit but also for its scientific significance. Showcasing detailed representations of both plants and animals, the drawings provide a valuable record of the rich biodiversity of the Malay Peninsula in the 19th century.

About the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and is the nation’s first museum. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. As custodian of more than 22 million objects and specimens, the AM is uniquely positioned to provide a greater understanding of the region through its scientific research, exhibitions, and public and education programs. Through the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), the AM also plays a leading role in conserving Australia’s biodiversity through understanding the environmental impacts of climate change, potential bio-security threats and invasive species. Visit Australian Museum for more information.

About the National Museum of Singapore

With a history dating back to 1887, the National Museum of Singapore is the nation’s oldest museum. Beneath its 19th-century colonial exterior lies a progressive mind, offering fresh, multi-angled perspectives of Singapore’s history and culture. Its galleries showcase the story of Singapore’s development over more than 700 years, featuring important artefacts, cutting-edge technology and creative storytelling that redefine the conventional museum experience. As a cultural and architectural landmark, the museum was designated a National Monument of Singapore on 14 February 1992. The museum continues to host thought-provoking exhibitions and exciting events all year round, including the Singapore Night Festival, with dedicated programmes for children and the elderly.

