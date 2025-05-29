TraumaConnect®: A New Digital Lifeline for Australians Living with Trauma—and the Professionals Who Support Them

PR NewsWire | 12:29 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Cairnmillar Institute is proud to announce the launch of TraumaConnect®, a groundbreaking digital mental health platform designed to support Australians affected by trauma—while also empowering the clinicians, carers, and support workers who walk alongside them.

Developed by a team of psychologists, researchers, and people with lived experience, TraumaConnect® is the first trauma-informed digital platform of its kind in Australia. It offers 24/7 access to evidence-based tools, resources, and real-time messaging support, helping to bridge the critical gaps in care—between appointments, during long waitlists, or when traditional services are out of reach.

"Too many people are being told to wait—for services, for answers, for recovery," said Dr Kathryn von Treuer, CEO and Provost at the Cairnmillar Institute. "TraumaConnect® ensures that no one is left without support. It meets people where they are, with tools they can use immediately to feel seen, heard, and supported."

The platform is designed not only for individuals navigating trauma, but also for the healthcare professionals who support them. Clinicians can use TraumaConnect® to extend care beyond the therapy room, reduce burnout, and access a growing library of trauma-informed resources that align with best practice. Dedicated tools, forums, articles and practice guides for health professionals implementing trauma-informed care in clinical settings will also be launching on the platform soon.

"Clinicians see this gap every day—the time between appointments, the long waitlists, the moments when people need something right now," said Vicki Smith, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Digital Services at Cairnmillar. "TraumaConnect® bridges that gap with evidence-based tools and real-world compassion."

The platform includes a rich library of articles, videos, podcasts, and lived-experience stories, as well as practical workbooks and tip sheets for emotional wellbeing. A confidential messaging service connects users with trained Australian health professionals and peer workers from 8am–8pm AEST, Monday to Friday. Live webinars and community events led by trauma specialists offer ongoing education and connection.

The human voice is central to TraumaConnect®. Every element has been co-designed and reviewed by people with lived experience, ensuring the platform is not only clinically sound, but also deeply compassionate and relevant.

"As someone with lived experience of trauma, I know how hard it is to find reliable, safe, and gentle support when you’re in the thick of it," said Alexandra Paton, a lived experience contributor. "This platform offers something steady and meaningful when life feels uncertain. It’s about walking alongside people with information and support they can truly hold onto."

TraumaConnect® is now live and available to individuals, carers, support workers, and organisations. Group memberships are available for teams and communities, with flexible onboarding and support.

Explore the platform at www.traumaconnect.org.au or download the app via the App Store or Google Play.

Media Contact:

Vicki Smith

Director of Digital Services and Short Courses

Cairnmillar Institute

vicki.smith@cairnmillar.org.au

