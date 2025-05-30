ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-05-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.850 11.22% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.110 -12.00% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.890 7.88% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.820 -9.90% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.145 7.01% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.420 -6.67% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.600 6.82% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.720 -6.49% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 38.300 5.89% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.240 -6.06% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.000 5.82% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.880 -5.37% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.830 5.60% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.100 -5.03% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 33.930 5.27% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.390 4.78% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.720 4.42% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.690 -4.17% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.990 4.21% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.230 -4.17% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 8.440 4.07% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.350 -4.11% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.760 3.94% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.240 3.85% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.605 -3.97% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.750 3.49% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.870 -3.61% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.330 3.35% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.425 -3.39% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.660 3.33% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.670 -3.17% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.630 3.28% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.520 -3.08% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.980 3.20% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 9.800 -3.07% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.270 3.18% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.880 -3.00%

