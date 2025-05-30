FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-05-2025

Australia | 2:25 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ALQ)) - ALS Ltd
  • ((ARX)) - Aroa Biosurgery
  • ((AAC)) - Australian Agricultural Co
  • ((ELD)) - Elders
  • ((ERD)) - Eroad
  • ((FPH)) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
  • ((IKE)) - ikeGPS Group
  • ((IFT)) - Infratil
  • ((SHV)) - Select Harvests
  • ((SMP)) - SmartPay
  • ((WEB)) - Web Travel

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-05-2025

2:25 PM - Australia
2
Next Week At A Glance – 2-6 June 2025

12:07 PM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 30-05-25

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 May 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Telstra Targets Sustainable, Growing Dividends

10:30 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-05-2025

May 09 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-05-2025

May 16 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-05-2025

May 14 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025

May 23 2025 - Australia
5
Rudi’s View: CSL & NextDC

May 08 2025 - Rudi's View
6
Treasure Chest: Challenger

May 21 2025 - Treasure Chest