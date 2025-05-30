Next Week At A Glance – 2-6 June 2025

Weekly Reports | 12:07 PM

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The ASX200 hit a 3-month high of 8453 on Wednesday before slipping lower after the release of a slightly warmer April monthly inflation report, with headline CPI at 2.4% YoY. However, monthly numbers tend to be volatile. The RBA’s focus will be on 2Q CPI due out on July 30.

-The rates market reaction to the inflation numbers was muted. The probability of a -25bps rate cut in July decreased from 66% to 56%, and about -5bp of cut expectations (73bp to 68bp) in total were removed from market pricing between now and year-end.

-The start of the week’s trade and risk-on tone was boosted by President Trump’s delay of the 50% tariff on the EU until July 9. By the end of the week, the US tariff policy had been embroiled in the US court system.

-May has been another positive month for Australian shares, with the ASX200 up circa 3.5%, prior to some profit-taking moving in on Friday, with markets generally looking through the tariff noise on the expectation the rate will settle at 10%.

-InfoTech was the standout sector over the week and the month of May, rallying over 3% and 19%, respectively. WiseTech Global ((WTC)) launched an audacious takeover of US E2open, and TechnologyOne ((TNE)) shares reached an all-time high. US Nvidia’s quarterly earnings confirmed the AI trade is alive and well.

-The Energy sector was also a winner over the week and the month of May, up almost 3% and 9%, respectively. Index heavyweight Woodside Energy ((WDS)) and Santos ((STO)) rallied on the approved extension of the Northwest Shelf LNG project and a rise in Brent crude to US$64/bbl.

-Healthcare stocks continue to lag, pretty much flat on the week, month, and year. No love for the sector globally due to tariff and US government risks.

-Utilities were the loser over the last week and month, with Industrials, Financials, and Communication Services rated as the top-performing sectors over the last month, post Energy and InfoTech.

-Out of cycle companies continued to report earnings. For the latest updates please check out FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Northern Star Resources ((NST)) has been flagged as the probable buyer of Bellevue Gold ((BGL)).

-WiseTech Global ((WTC)) has secured $4.7bn in funding to acquire US E2open, the biggest transaction for the company.

-a2 Milk ((A2M)) is planning a -$350m-plus expansion of Chinese manufacturing.

-Speculation of a possible takeover of Nufarm ((NUF)) post the worse than expected earnings with the Seed division under review, alongside debt concerns.

-The Mongolian Government has filed a lawsuit in the British Courts regarding claims of political corruption associated with RioTinto ((RIO)).

-Healthscope has entered receivership with McGrathNicol in charge of sales with hospitals remaining open.

-Viva Leisure ((VVA)) has purchased a 33% stake in supplement start up Gorilla X Labs from the Gold Coast.

-United Tractors has been touted as the buyer of the Ravenswood mine ($2bn) as Regis Resources ((RRL)) is reported as dropping out and targeting Bellevue Gold ((BGL)).

-Greatland Gold has launched an IPO ($50m) for ASX listing.

-Eagers Automotive ((APE)) will no longer be the sole supplier of BYD vehicles in Australia in fresh five-year dealership agreement.

-Seven has bought $40m of Coronado Resources ((CRN)) distressed debt, which has been reported as a possible precursor to a takeover.

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) lowered the Onslow iron ore volume guidance (again) due to truck shortages with a full ramp up now anticipated by 1Q26.

-BHP Group ((BHP)) is opening an AI hub in Singapore to increase safety and productivity.

-ALS Ltd ((ALQ)) is raising $350m to fund growth and acquisitions.

-Tetratherix is looking to at a $115m IPO on the ASX, the company is involved in regenerative therapies.

-UBS has a block trade worth $880m in EBOS Group ((EBO)) shares from Sybos Holdings.

-The Federal Government has approved the extension of Woodside Energy’s ((WDS)) North West Shelf project.

-James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) has disclosed it has been forced to borrow more money from a larger group of banks to fund the US$8.75bn buyout of Azek.

-The demerger of Ango American’s platinum division, a former “poison pill” for would be suitors, may pave the way for another bid by BHP Group ((BHP)).

-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) is eyeing the potential break up of Healthscope.

-Elders ((ELD)) has received a Statement of Issues from the ACCC for the proposed acquisition of Delta Agribusiness, with the regulator seeking more information.

-Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) is expected to encounter stiffer ACCC scrutiny over the RAC acquisition in WA than the Qld deal due to the former’s large market share.

-Glencore has moved in excess of $30bn in foreign assets into an Australian subsidiary as part of a large restructuring to facilitate a future mega-merger with a rival commodities company.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

