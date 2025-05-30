Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 22 May 2025 to 29 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025

Friday 23 May 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: Rate Cut Winners & AI Beneficiaries

Thursday 22 May 2025

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThe RBA did cut this week, as widely anticipated, including by the local bond market, and more cuts, be they two or three, are widely forecast for the remainder of 2025.Macquarie has dived into similar periods in history, compared today’s share pric

3 – TechnologyOne: The Beat’ Goes On

Friday 23 May 2025

Management at TechnologyOne raised FY25 profit guidance after delivering record interim metrics, but analysts suspect there’s more growth on offer

4 – Uranium Week: Trump’s Agressive Nuclear Push

Tuesday 27 May 2025

President Trump’s latest executive orders have charged the demand dynamics for uranium, while short interests in Australian stocks have yet to budge

5 – AI Investments Fuel Australia’s Data Centre Future

Thursday 22 May 2025

Updated sector analysis and forecasts suggest fears of the demise of data centre stocks and the GenAI revolution are overblown

6 – Worley Shrugs Off Global Uncertainty

Thursday 22 May 2025

Despite recent global uncertainty, engineering contractor to the energy, resources and chemical industries, Worley, is still growing its work backlog thanks to well-capitalised customers

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 23-05-25

Friday 23 May 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – In Brief: Dicker Data, Catapult & Aspen Group

Friday 23 May 2025

This week’s In Brief highlights the beneficiary of an interest rate easing cycle; a technology growth stock and a property group in the geographical sweet spot

9 – The Short Report – 22 May 2025

Thursday 22 May 2025

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Seeds Of Doubt For Nufarm

Monday 26 May 2025

Nufarm’s much-lauded omega-3 seeds business posted a shockingly weak first half result. Under balance sheet pressure, the company has placed the business under review

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 May 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Telstra Targets Sustainable, Growing Dividends

10:30 AM - Australia
3
In Brief: Webjet, Myer & Goodman Group

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
The Overnight Report: Looking For Direction

8:49 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 30-05-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-05-2025

May 09 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-05-2025

May 16 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-05-2025

May 14 2025 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: CSL & NextDC

May 08 2025 - Rudi's View
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025

May 23 2025 - Australia
6
Treasure Chest: Challenger

May 21 2025 - Treasure Chest