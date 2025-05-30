Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 22 May 2025 to 29 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025
Friday 23 May 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – Rudi’s View: Rate Cut Winners & AI Beneficiaries
Thursday 22 May 2025
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThe RBA did cut this week, as widely anticipated, including by the local bond market, and more cuts, be they two or three, are widely forecast for the remainder of 2025.Macquarie has dived into similar periods in history, compared today’s share pric
3 – TechnologyOne: The Beat’ Goes On
Friday 23 May 2025
Management at TechnologyOne raised FY25 profit guidance after delivering record interim metrics, but analysts suspect there’s more growth on offer
4 – Uranium Week: Trump’s Agressive Nuclear Push
Tuesday 27 May 2025
President Trump’s latest executive orders have charged the demand dynamics for uranium, while short interests in Australian stocks have yet to budge
5 – AI Investments Fuel Australia’s Data Centre Future
Thursday 22 May 2025
Updated sector analysis and forecasts suggest fears of the demise of data centre stocks and the GenAI revolution are overblown
6 – Worley Shrugs Off Global Uncertainty
Thursday 22 May 2025
Despite recent global uncertainty, engineering contractor to the energy, resources and chemical industries, Worley, is still growing its work backlog thanks to well-capitalised customers
7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 23-05-25
Friday 23 May 2025
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
8 – In Brief: Dicker Data, Catapult & Aspen Group
Friday 23 May 2025
This week’s In Brief highlights the beneficiary of an interest rate easing cycle; a technology growth stock and a property group in the geographical sweet spot
9 – The Short Report – 22 May 2025
Thursday 22 May 2025
FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market
10 – Seeds Of Doubt For Nufarm
Monday 26 May 2025
Nufarm’s much-lauded omega-3 seeds business posted a shockingly weak first half result. Under balance sheet pressure, the company has placed the business under review