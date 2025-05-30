Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 May 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 22 May 2025 to 29 May 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-05-2025 Friday 23 May 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: Rate Cut Winners & AI Beneficiaries Thursday 22 May 2025 By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThe RBA did cut this week, as widely anticipated, including by the local bond market, and more cuts, be they two or three, are widely forecast for the remainder of 2025.Macquarie has dived into similar periods in history, compared today’s share pric

3 – TechnologyOne: The Beat’ Goes On Friday 23 May 2025 Management at TechnologyOne raised FY25 profit guidance after delivering record interim metrics, but analysts suspect there’s more growth on offer

4 – Uranium Week: Trump’s Agressive Nuclear Push Tuesday 27 May 2025 President Trump’s latest executive orders have charged the demand dynamics for uranium, while short interests in Australian stocks have yet to budge

5 – AI Investments Fuel Australia’s Data Centre Future Thursday 22 May 2025 Updated sector analysis and forecasts suggest fears of the demise of data centre stocks and the GenAI revolution are overblown

6 – Worley Shrugs Off Global Uncertainty Thursday 22 May 2025 Despite recent global uncertainty, engineering contractor to the energy, resources and chemical industries, Worley, is still growing its work backlog thanks to well-capitalised customers

7 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 23-05-25 Friday 23 May 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

8 – In Brief: Dicker Data, Catapult & Aspen Group Friday 23 May 2025 This week’s In Brief highlights the beneficiary of an interest rate easing cycle; a technology growth stock and a property group in the geographical sweet spot

9 – The Short Report – 22 May 2025 Thursday 22 May 2025 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Seeds Of Doubt For Nufarm Monday 26 May 2025 Nufarm’s much-lauded omega-3 seeds business posted a shockingly weak first half result. Under balance sheet pressure, the company has placed the business under review

