The Market In Numbers – 31 May 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 31 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12418.890 -1.41% 4.33% 1.21% -5.28% 5.99% All Ordinaries 8660.30 0.86% 3.83% 7.54% 2.85% 8.07% S&P ASX 200 8434.70 0.88% 3.80% 7.54% 3.38% 8.59% S&P ASX 300 8367.20 0.88% 3.80% 7.52% 3.31% 8.55% Communication Services 1823.60 -0.06% 5.47% 12.28% 12.06% 21.48% Consumer Discretionary 4081.30 0.88% 2.11% 8.29% 4.35% 16.23% Consumer Staples 12404.90 -0.14% 1.20% 6.39% 5.40% 0.22% Energy 7958.30 2.61% 8.62% 0.23% -7.71% -20.67% Financials 9137.80 1.44% 3.96% 9.78% 6.08% 19.34% Health Care 42053.10 0.65% 1.57% 3.76% -6.31% -4.98% Industrials 8288.80 0.87% 4.42% 6.82% 8.40% 21.69% Info Technology 2879.90 3.85% 19.80% 27.43% 5.07% 22.99% Materials 16367.60 -0.21% 1.75% 2.45% 1.50% -3.03% Real Estate 3877.60 0.57% 5.09% 11.26% 3.09% 8.82% Utilities 9262.50 -0.68% 0.31% 2.25% 2.54% -0.24% A-REITs 1779.10 0.59% 5.02% 11.69% 3.53% 9.53% All Technology Index 4001.00 2.25% 13.04% 20.55% 5.14% 27.51% Banks 3872.00 1.42% 3.03% 10.34% 7.36% 21.18% Gold Index 12761.70 2.68% 10.50% 16.21% 51.50% 73.46% Metals & Mining 5447.20 -0.13% 1.97% 3.20% 3.65% -1.86%

The World

Index 31 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8772.38 0.62% 3.27% 2.21% 7.33% 7.45% DAX30 23997.48 1.56% 6.67% 8.27% 20.53% 31.60% Hang Seng 23289.77 -1.32% 5.29% 0.74% 16.10% 31.44% Nikkei 225 37965.10 2.17% 5.33% 6.59% -4.84% -4.09% DJIA 42270.07 1.60% 3.94% 0.64% -0.64% 8.06% S&P500 5911.69 1.88% 6.15% 5.34% 0.51% 8.26% Nasdaq Comp 19113.77 2.01% 9.56% 10.49% -1.02% 7.79%

Metals & Minerals

Index 31 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 3341.89 1.42% 0.43% 6.88% 27.23% 42.94% Silver (oz) 33.44 0.78% 1.68% -4.40% 10.65% 14.34% Copper (lb) 4.6703 -0.15% -3.89% -9.36% 14.01% 7.77% Aluminium (lb) 1.1118 -0.39% -0.71% -3.15% -2.74% -1.13% Nickel (lb) 6.8534 -0.95% -1.79% -5.77% -4.08% -11.89% Zinc (lb) 1.2136 -1.13% 0.97% -5.56% -10.19% -8.48% Uranium (lb) weekly 72.00 1.41% 8.27% 12.50% 0.00% -13.51% Iron Ore (t) 99.27 -0.62% -0.59% -4.34% -4.40% -6.80%

Energy

Index 31 May 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (May) Quarter To Date (Apr-Jun) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 60.92 0.20% 1.06% -12.17% -12.32% -25.58% Brent Crude 63.35 -1.03% 0.64% -12.93% -12.69% -25.85%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms