EOFY Sale 2025: Slash Winter Power Bills with BLUETTI’s Smart Energy Solutions

PR NewsWire | 12:01 AM

Offers on Portable Power Stations, Solar Panels, and Home Backup Systems from June 1–30

SYDNEY, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As energy use climbs during the colder months, BLUETTI is launching its End of Financial Year (EOFY) Sale to help Australians combat rising power bills. Running from June 1 to June 30, the sale features discounts on various power products, providing the perfect chance to stock up for camping trips and winter home backup.

BLUETTI EOFY Sale is ON
Grab-and-Go Power for Outdoor Adventures

Whether it’s for camping or emergency use, BLUETTI’s lightweight solutions like the AC2A and AC70 are built for convenience and portability. Weighing just 3.6kg, the AC2A serves as a compact uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to power laptops, modems, and mini appliances nonstop. The AC70, with its compact 10.2kg build and ergonomic handle, is a favorite among campers. Many users report using it to run CPAP machines with humidifiers on overnight easily.

Reliable Off-Grid Power for Longer Journeys

For those venturing further off the grid, the AC180 and Elite 200 V2 offer robust performance in compact designs. Suited for 4WDs, caravans, boats, and remote worksites, these units deliver high power output with ultra-fast recharging—up to 80% in just 45 minutes. Paired with the Charger 1, travelers can pull up to 560W from a vehicle while driving. BLUETTI’s foldable solar panels ensure a continuous, renewable energy supply for extended stays.

Home Backup That Pays Off

At home, the modular AC300+B300K system brings stability and savings. Ideal for winter blackouts and peak-hour tariffs, this setup allows homeowners to run essentials such as heaters, fridges, and coffee machines while reducing dependence on the grid. Its modular design supports easy expansion—no rewiring required—making it a future-ready investment. With efficient charging from the grid and solar panels, it helps owners to lower energy costs using a peak-load-shaving strategy.

Power Smarter This Winter

BLUETTI’s EOFY Sale is a timely opportunity to secure cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions for both home and travel. Offers up to 43% end June 30. Visit bluettipower.com.au to explore the full range and enjoy major savings this winter.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable clean energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

