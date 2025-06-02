ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 35.100 27.59% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 1.895 -12.27% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED 43.000 16.44% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 19.580 -11.76% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 5.790 4.51% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -10.26% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.750 4.40% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.555 -8.26% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 4.17% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.340 -8.11% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.190 3.93% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.140 -8.06% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.630 3.49% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.860 -6.52% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 1.930 3.21% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.450 -6.50% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.120 3.05% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.595 -6.18% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.910 2.82% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 133.850 -5.85% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.200 2.77% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.840 -5.62% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.865 2.75% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.720 -5.49% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 34.840 2.68% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 22.250 -5.08% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.770 2.59% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.940 -5.05% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 35.350 2.49% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.260 -4.82% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.950 2.43% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.930 -4.80% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.890 2.38% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 41.070 -4.78% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 3.480 2.35% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.105 -4.55% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.070 2.28% IGO – IGO LIMITED 3.710 -4.38% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.460 2.22% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.655 -4.38%

