ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-06-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.400 9.38% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.880 -48.06% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.410 7.57% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.990 -9.22% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.260 5.88% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.115 -8.00% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.730 5.80% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.780 -7.14% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.465 5.78% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.250 -5.80% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.000 5.54% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 18.500 -5.52% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.920 5.49% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.690 -4.83% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 5.830 5.23% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 5.940 -4.35% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.180 4.95% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.650 -4.33% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.980 4.62% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 128.270 -4.17% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.420 4.60% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.730 -4.06% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 85.100 4.26% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.900 -3.51% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.170 4.00% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.170 -3.02% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.480 3.95% 360 – LIFE360 INC 32.150 -2.99% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.575 3.60% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5.810 3.38% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.210 3.19% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 8.260 -2.71% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 18.870 3.11% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 29.500 -2.48% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.650 3.10% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.000 3.09% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.190 -2.44%

