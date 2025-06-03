Australian Business Risk of Hiring Freelancers Hits National Headlines

PR NewsWire | Jun 03 2025

Remote staffing leader Cloudstaff offers free consultations to help companies avoid costly compliance mistakes when hiring offshore staff.

SYDNEY, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – In light of a landmark ruling by the Fair Work Commission and growing media coverage of staffing issues, Cloudstaff, a leading provider of ethical remote staffing, has offered Australian companies relying on direct-hire offshore freelancers a free advisory consultation. As published in the ABC, the case of Ms. Joanna Pascua v Doessel Group Pty Ltd has revealed substantial risks tied to the misclassification of offshore workers and non-compliant contractor arrangements.

"Businesses that hire informal freelancers may be exposing themselves to hidden liabilities—from wage and benefit claims to data breaches and reputational damage," said Lloyd Ernst, Founder and CEO of Cloudstaff. "This isn’t just about compliance. It’s about doing the right thing—for your business, your investors, your customers, and the people who work for you, no matter where they are."

The recent case sets a significant precedent: even offshore workers classified as contractors may legally be considered employees if they are subjected to supervision, fixed hours, or controlled pay – triggering obligations under Australian workplace law.

Cloudstaff urges Australian businesses to consider the following risks:

Financial Penalties : Misclassified workers may be entitled to retroactive wages, leave entitlements, and superannuation – costs that could compound quickly.

: Misclassified workers may be entitled to retroactive wages, leave entitlements, and superannuation – costs that could compound quickly. HR and Legal Exposure : Direct engagement with offshore freelancers may leave companies vulnerable to employment law violations across borders. For many businesses, HR litigation can impact their reputation or ongoing investor opportunities.

: Direct engagement with offshore freelancers may leave companies vulnerable to employment law violations across borders. For many businesses, HR litigation can impact their reputation or ongoing investor opportunities. Data and IP Security : With freelancing, businesses are more exposed to breaches of sensitive data and intellectual property misuse. If there is an issue, international prosecution without the proper contracts and equipment ownership records can be challenging.

: With freelancing, businesses are more exposed to breaches of sensitive data and intellectual property misuse. If there is an issue, international prosecution without the proper contracts and equipment ownership records can be challenging. Investor Due Diligence: With ESG, compliance, and operational risk under scrutiny, improper hiring models could jeopardize funding, M&A, or IPO readiness.

Cloudstaff’s offshore staffing model ensures full compliance with HR laws, manages IT equipment and security, and manages litigation as the direct employer. In addition, the Cloudstaff "#1 workplace everywhere" mantra guides culture and employee benefits for discerning businesses looking to create great workplaces with high retention everywhere they operate.

"We’ve built Cloudstaff to remove the complexity, reduce the risk, and raise the standard for offshore work," Ernst added. "In an era where remote teams are essential, the future of work must be built on a foundation of ethical and sustainable employment."

Cloudstaff is currently offering advisory sessions for Australian businesses navigating offshore hiring and compliance risks. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit: https://www.cloudstaff.com/au-fair-work-ruling/.

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff is pioneering remote staffing solutions that combine ethical outsourcing with enterprise-grade people tech. They connect businesses embarking on remarkable growth with the world’s top talent from their pool of over 800,000 professionals. Brilliant careers for future teams are underpinned by unique investments in community and training, while client experiences are boosted with productivity apps, passionate support, and a vision for an AI-augmented future of work. With 21 delivery centers across the Philippines, India and Colombia, 79 work-from-home cities supported, and client operations in the US, Australia, and UK, they are helping businesses around the globe find staff for over 150 roles. Businesses looking for professional services staffing partners that are more than just an Employer of Record (EOR) or compliance service can discover why they choose Cloudstaff at www.cloudstaff.com.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms