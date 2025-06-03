Kalkine Australia’s The Funds Report: Ranking Australian Managed Funds and ETFs

PR NewsWire | 12:14 PM

SYDNEY, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kalkine Australia recently launched its "The Funds Report", a research-driven publication that provides structured, objective rankings of Managed funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Developed by Kalkine’s in-house research team, the report is designed to help subscribers better understand and compare fund performance through a consistent, data-driven framework.

Kalkine’s The Funds Report delivers objective ranking of Managed funds and ETFs based on a defined set of performance, risk, and cost metrics. This allows users to make informed decisions by reviewing how various funds stack up against each other across key indicators.

Data-Driven Fund Ranking Based on Key Metrics

The report evaluates and ranks funds based on several quantifiable performance measures, including but not limited to the metrics below:

Alpha generation – Fund performance relative to benchmark indexes.

– Fund performance relative to benchmark indexes. Sharpe ratio – Risk-adjusted returns assessing reward per unit of risk.

– Risk-adjusted returns assessing reward per unit of risk. Three-year annualised returns – Historical performance over a meaningful timeframe.

– Historical performance over a meaningful timeframe. Total expense ratio – Cost efficiency over time.

ASX listed Managed Funds or Exchange Traded Funds are grouped by thematic categories, enabling subscribers to easily identify and compare funds aligned with specific investment strategies or market sectors. This objective approach enhances transparency in fund evaluation.

Comprehensive Insights to Navigate the Australian Fund Market

Kalkine Australia’s TheFunds Report provides extensive analysis of Australian fund performance, helping users navigate the growing variety of options available on the ASX. Features include:

Regular Updates on New and Sector-Specific Funds : Stay informed about recent listings and sector specific funds.

: Stay informed about recent listings and sector specific funds. Detailed Performance Breakdown : Analysis across equities, fixed income, and alternative asset classes.

: Analysis across equities, fixed income, and alternative asset classes. Risk and Return Profiles : Clear insights into risk-adjusted returns to support balanced investment information.

: Clear insights into risk-adjusted returns to support balanced investment information. Fund Comparison Tools : Side-by-side comparison covering historical returns, fees, asset allocation, and investment styles.

: Side-by-side comparison covering historical returns, fees, asset allocation, and investment styles. Thematic Categorization: Organized by market themes and strategies to analyze diversified and trending investment areas.

A Comparative Resource

Kalkine Australia’s TheFunds Report is designed to assist both individual investors and financial professionals seeking a clear and structured way to compare ASX-listed funds. The report ranks the funds based on scores derived and offers valuable data and insights to complement comprehensive due diligence and research.

About Kalkine

Kalkine operates globally, providing an independent equity research services across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and New Zealand. Kalkine Pty Ltd delivers technology-driven, timely financial research to its subscribers. Its unique engagement model ensures high-impact content and deeper insights, maintaining its position as a player in accessible financial research.

For more information or to subscribe, visit: https://www.kalkine.com.au

Vivek Samnotra

Kalkine Pty Ltd

+61- (02) 90559490

info@kalkine.com.au

