Uptrend Resumed For Gold

11:00 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets here and in the US have managed to edge slightly higher in the past week, which is a good performance considering that we are near old highs and profit taking starts to kick in around these sorts of levels.

We noted last week the US dollar continued to look weak and this would have a positive effect on precious metals.

We have liked gold for over a year now, so although some think the performance is tariff related, that is clearly not the case.

Despite a YTD performance of nearly 50%, gold should continue to climb higher.

We offer a technical view.

Our most recent charting comment was on 8 April when gold had dipped back under US$3,000/oz, and we noted the uptrend remained, and that any dips were a buying opportunity.

After peaking later that month on an intra-day basis, gold then underwent another consolidation.

Yesterday, it broke higher (circled). This is another buying opportunity and gold should continue to run higher from here.

