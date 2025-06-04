APP Group and Sorbent Paper Champion Rapid Renewable Fibre for Sustainable Tissue Production in Australia

PR NewsWire | Jun 04 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sorbent Paper, in partnership with APP Group, is driving sustainability in the tissue industry through the use of Rapidly Renewable Fibre (RRF), a responsible alternative to conventional paper sources. Strengthened by APP’s collaboration with Sorbent Tissue Australia, this initiative reduces environmental impact while delivering premium tissue products.

RRF is sourced from fast-growing Eucalyptus and Acacia trees, which mature within six to eight years, compared to the decades-long cycle of traditional hardwood species. These plantations produce up to 30% more fibre per hectare, easing pressure on natural forests while ensuring a steady supply of raw materials. By integrating shorter harvesting cycles, APP Group and its partners enhance resource efficiency and promote long-term industry sustainability.

Beyond its environmental benefits, RRF enhances product quality, offering whiter, softer, and more durable tissue than recycled fibres. Currently, over 80% of APP and Sorbent Paper’s tissue products use RRF, aligning with APP Group’s Zero Deforestation Commitment. All raw materials are sourced from responsibly managed plantations, reinforcing strict environmental and social safeguards.

"Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond compliance; it’s about shaping a responsible future," said Steve Nicholson, director at Sorbent. "By adopting RRF, we uphold the highest environmental standards while delivering the quality consumers expect."

As demand for eco-friendly tissue products grows, APP Group remains at the forefront of sustainable fibre innovation. Through RRF, the company is setting new industry standards, combining environmental responsibility with product excellence to support a greener future in Australia and beyond.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

