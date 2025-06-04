ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.145 38.10% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.390 -9.81% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.210 13.33% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.575 12.50% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.480 -5.29% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.490 9.81% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.140 -4.89% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 20.200 9.19% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.315 -4.55% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.000 9.10% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 33.370 -4.41% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.540 8.92% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 -4.24% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.710 8.16% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.270 -4.11% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.740 7.74% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.070 7.39% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED 41.410 -3.02% CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.220 7.06% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.990 -2.92% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.950 6.88% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.840 -2.81% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 20.680 6.87% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.220 -2.74% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.550 6.57% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.770 -2.73% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.245 6.41% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.780 -2.58% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.870 6.13% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.840 -2.33% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.610 6.09% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.580 -2.29% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.345 5.91% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.680 -2.11% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 5.88% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.715 -2.05% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.200 5.73% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.400 -2.04%

