ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.145
|38.10%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.390
|-9.81%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.210
|13.33%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.160
|-5.88%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|1.575
|12.50%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.480
|-5.29%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|6.490
|9.81%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.140
|-4.89%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|20.200
|9.19%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.315
|-4.55%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|32.000
|9.10%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|33.370
|-4.41%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.540
|8.92%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.710
|-4.24%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|3.710
|8.16%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|3.270
|-4.11%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.740
|7.74%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.160
|-3.03%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|4.070
|7.39%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED
|41.410
|-3.02%
|CAT – CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|6.220
|7.06%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.990
|-2.92%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.950
|6.88%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.840
|-2.81%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|20.680
|6.87%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|9.220
|-2.74%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.550
|6.57%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.770
|-2.73%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.245
|6.41%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.780
|-2.58%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|9.870
|6.13%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.840
|-2.33%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.610
|6.09%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|34.580
|-2.29%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.345
|5.91%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|23.680
|-2.11%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.715
|-2.05%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.200
|5.73%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.400
|-2.04%
