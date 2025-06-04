Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 04, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 2:38 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AEE ARX ASL AYA BKW BRE BRI BSL BWN D2O DVP DXB EQT INR IPH JDO MEK MYR NEU PRN PXA SHV SYL TWE VAU XRO

AEE AURA ENERGY LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.12

Petra Capital rates ((AEE)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital views Aura Energys Swedish collaboration as strategically positive, enabling development of the 800mlbs Haagan uranium project while maintaining focus on the Tiris project in in Mauritania.

The broker notes growing political support for nuclear expansion in Sweden, with a vote to lift the uranium mining ban expected in 2025.

Auras -$100,000 investment in Neu Horizon Uranium is low-cost and non-dilutive, highlights the analyst, offering regulatory access and local project leverage.

Petra Capital maintains a Buy rating and a 39c target price.

This report was published on June 3, 2025.

Target price is $0.39 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $0.265

If AEE meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 212% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 41.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 62.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.47

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery reported FY25 result, with Canaccord Genuity noting revenue and earnings (EBITDA) came in slightly above guidance, with the FY26 outlook offered viewed as both "achievable" and conservative.

The broker highlights good growth for Myriad, up 38% over the period, and this is anticipated to be the growth driver for the company.

Canaccord Genuity sees Aroa as a med-tech story whereby sales growth is expected to exceed cost growth as the team matures and new reps are added.

No change to Buy rating and 90c target price.

This report was published on May 30, 2025.

Target price is $0.90 Current Price is $0.47 Difference: $0.435

If ARX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 94% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.92 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.28.

Forecast for FY27:

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASL ANDEAN SILVER LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.08

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ASL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity explains the latest mapping, rock chip and geophysics program from Andean Silver has shown a highly prospective vein system outside of the miner's existing 111moz Ag equivalent resource.

The analyst notes three rigs are on site with a fourth scheduled for mid-2025, covering around 40km program, and the geographical surveys have identified deep-rooted vein systems up to -500m below surface.

Speculative Buy retained for Andean Silver. Target sits at $3.05.

This report was published on May 29, 2025.

Target price is $3.05 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $1.97

If ASL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 182% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AYA ARTRYA LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.70

Petra Capital rates ((AYA)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital anticipates first US revenue in July 2025 following FDA clearance of Artrya's Salix Coronary Anatomy (SCA) product in March. A more significant uplift is expected after the Salix Coronary Plaque (SCP) product gains approval, expected in Q3 of 2025.

SCP is the key revenue driver, highlights the broker, forecast to contribute over 70% of US revenue by FY29, supported by reimbursement of US$950 per scan.

Management is targeting more than $100m in revenue in FY29 and profitability by FY27, underpinned by a pipeline of 6-8 large US hospital systems performing around 400,000 scans annually.

The analyst sees a clear path to sustained growth, driven by the US market, and notes the company's Australian operations are now considered non-core and excluded from growth forecasts.

Petra Capital raises its target price to $2.81 from $2.62 and maintains a Buy rating.

This report was published on June 2, 2025.

Target price is $2.81 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $2.11

If AYA meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 301% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 16.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.19.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.95.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources