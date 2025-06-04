“Care burnout” is costing Australians their health, careers, and up to $18K a year

PR NewsWire | 11:58 AM

9 in 10 Australians in the Sandwich Generation are experiencing signs of burnout, spending on average nearly 30 hours a week caring for older and younger generations

SYDNEY, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s "sandwich generation," juggling care for older and younger relatives, faces devastating impacts on wellbeing, reveals the Sandwich Generation Report 2025 by Australian Seniors. A staggering nine in 10 (90%) experience caregiving burnout, dedicating nearly 30 hours weekly—1,500 hours a year—to care, severely limiting personal time.

"This report brings a hidden crisis to light; the burnout among sandwich generation carers is unsustainable and demands immediate attention," said Annabel Reid, CEO of Carers Australia. These carers dedicate nearly 30 hours weekly—1,500 hours a year—to care, severely limiting personal time. This impacts social connections (48% affected) and leads to self-sacrifice, with 38% (44% of women) regularly prioritising others’ needs.

Financial and health tolls mount

The rising cost of living intensifies financial strain. Nearly half (49%) find supporting both generations challenging, contributing up to $18,000 annually for ageing parents, while 83% also support younger relatives, often for essential daily living costs like groceries and bills. Concerningly, only 23% access financial support, often due to lack of awareness (39%).

The health toll is severe, with many suffering in silence: 70% of carers over 50 report physical symptoms like chronic fatigue and pain. Emotional exhaustion (47%) and sleep disturbances (46%) are common. Nearly half (46%, 55% of women) never take health-focused breaks, with 65% fearing long-term wellbeing impacts.

Workplace challenges and gender disparity

Workplace pressures are acute: 52% report increased stress, and 53% receive only partial employer support. This forces difficult choices, with 53% choosing between care and career, and 61% (74% for dual carers) facing direct impacts on their financial independence or vital career progression opportunities, often stalling their professional growth.

"Carers with supportive workplaces are significantly more likely to have healthy levels of wellbeing," stresses Reid, highlighting benefits for employers.

The report underscores gender disparity: 48% of women feel societal pressure to be caregivers, and 64% believe they bear a greater family care burden.

Despite challenges, carers seek solutions like exercise (37%) and peer support (31%). Reid emphasises that strong support networks "make a genuine, tangible difference to their wellbeing and ability to cope with these immense pressures."

For more information on the Sandwich Generation Report 2025, click here

