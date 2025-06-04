Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS) Established in Yokohama, Japan

PR NewsWire | 8:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia and KYOTO, Japan, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix", "the Company") today announces that it has established Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS) in Yokohama, Japan. Telix’s first cyclotron facility in the Asia Pacific region represents a significant milestone in the Company’s global manufacturing strategy.

TMS Yokohama will serve as a hub for commercial and clinical supply, and future research and development in the region. It expands Telix’s global production network which includes in-house and partner facilities. Originally opened in 2018, the site comprises a cyclotron and multiple production hot cells and was designed and built by JFE Engineering Corporation (JFE) as the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) for TLX250-CDx (Zircaix®[1], 89Zr-girentuximab) in Japan and China, including for the ZIRCON-CP study[2].

Taking over the lease and operational management of this facility will provide greater control over existing clinical supply with the possibility to expand production to other Telix investigational and future commercial products in the region, including Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx, 68Ga-PSMA-11) and Pixclara®1 (TLX101-CDx, 18F-floretyrosine) for Greater Tokyo, and TLX591 (177Lu rosopatamab tetraxetan) for the Asia Pacific region. Further, the Company plans to install Telix’s ARTMS QUANTM Irradiation System® (QIS®) cyclotron technology, which it believes will facilitate standardized, high-efficiency and cost-effective production of commercially important medical isotopes.

Darren Patti, Group Chief Operating Officer, Telix said, "We are pleased to announce Telix’s first cyclotron facility in the Asia Pacific region, strategically located in Japan — the world’s second-largest nuclear medicine market. TMS Yokohama enhances our capacity to meet growing demand in the region and supports our mission to provide patients with access to advanced diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals."

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Telix’s prostate imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)[1], by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)[2], by Health Canada[3], by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA)[4], by the United Kingdom (UK) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)[5], by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicine and Health Products (ANSM)[6] and in multiple countries within the European Economic Area (EEA)[7] following a positive decentralized procedure (DCP) opinion by the German medical regulator, BfArM[8]. TLX250-CDx, TLX101-CDx and TLX591 have not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

[1] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 18 March 2025. [5] Telix ASX disclosure 13 February 2025. [6] Telix media release 29 April 2025. [7] Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden at time of release. [8] Telix ASX disclosure 17 January 2025.

