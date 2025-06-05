ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.780
|28.84%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.820
|-10.38%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|23.190
|14.80%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.190
|-8.37%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.165
|13.79%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|3.540
|-6.35%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|9.260
|12.52%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.830
|-4.60%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|1.350
|12.50%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|7.610
|-4.52%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.330
|12.02%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|9.640
|-4.08%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|4.340
|9.60%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|12.160
|-3.72%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.175
|9.38%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.850
|-3.39%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.900
|9.38%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.620
|-3.32%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.450
|-3.23%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.920
|7.10%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.530
|-3.21%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.415
|6.41%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.940
|-3.19%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED
|40.140
|-3.07%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.120
|6.19%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|26.430
|-2.83%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.435
|6.10%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.570
|-2.81%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.645
|5.74%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|10.400
|-2.80%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|1.850
|5.71%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|32.480
|-2.67%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.315
|5.62%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.720
|-2.48%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.350
|5.58%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.605
|-2.42%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|42.290
|-2.38%
