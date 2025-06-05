ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.780 28.84% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.820 -10.38% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.190 14.80% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.190 -8.37% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.165 13.79% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.540 -6.35% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.260 12.52% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.830 -4.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.350 12.50% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.610 -4.52% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.330 12.02% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 9.640 -4.08% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.340 9.60% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.160 -3.72% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.175 9.38% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.850 -3.39% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.900 9.38% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.620 -3.32% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 9.09% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.450 -3.23% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.920 7.10% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.530 -3.21% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.415 6.41% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.940 -3.19% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED 40.140 -3.07% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.120 6.19% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 26.430 -2.83% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.435 6.10% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.570 -2.81% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.645 5.74% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.400 -2.80% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 1.850 5.71% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 32.480 -2.67% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.315 5.62% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.720 -2.48% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.350 5.58% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.605 -2.42% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.230 4.55% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 42.290 -2.38%

