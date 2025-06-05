Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 05, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 3:31 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APE ASG CGS CYL FSF IEL IPX MAC MAH REG RXR WAF

MAH MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.29

Petra Capital rates ((MAH)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital expects Macmahon Holdings to achieve FY25 results which meet guidance and equates to 18% growth in earnings before interest and tax at the mid-point. Management re-iterated FY25 guidance at $160m$175m in earnings.

The analyst notes Macmahon's peers Perenti ((PRN)) and NRW Holdings ((NWH)) also confirmed FY25 guidance, inferring operating conditions remain good.

Buy rated with 39c target price.

This report was published on June 4, 2025.

Target price is $0.39 Current Price is $0.29 Difference: $0.1

If MAH meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.30.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.69.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

REG REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $7.97

Jarden rates ((REG)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden notes the government's announcement of a delay in the implementation of the Aged Care Act by four months will offer breathing space for aged care providers.

However, it also means there will be a delay in receiving the 2% refundable accommodation deposit and daily accommodation payment indexation for new residents.

EPS forecast for Regis Healthcare cut by -3.5% for FY26.

Target price trimmed to $7.74 from $7.75. Overweight retained.

This report was published on June 4, 2025.

Target price is $7.74 Current Price is $7.97 Difference: minus $0.23 (current price is over target).

If REG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 13.70 cents and EPS of 17.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.03.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 16.90 cents and EPS of 23.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.35.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RXR ROBEX RESOURCES INC

Gold & Silver -

Canaccord Genuity rates ((RXR)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Robex Resources has begun trading on the ASX (today), with first gold from its Kiniero project in Guinea expected by December. The shares were already listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto and will retain that listing.

Canaccord initiates coverage post ASX IPO with a Speculative Buy and a $5.00 target price, but since the broker already covered the stock on the TSX-V, it's not officially called an initiation.

Robex is one of few new African gold names to join the ASX, and its oxide ore profile, prior production history, and experienced team offer near-term appeal, the broker posits.

This report was published on June 5, 2025.

Target price is $5.00

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 0.00.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 77.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 0.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources