Proto Axiom and St Vincent’s Curran Foundation join forces to host Australia’s largest medical pitch day

PR NewsWire | 9:55 AM

SYDNEY, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Proto Axiom, Australia’s leading biotech incubator, and St Vincent’s Curran Foundation unite to launch Challenger Pitch for Health, the nation’s largest medical and biotech pitch event, in Sydney in March 2026.

Challenger Pitch for Health will award $500,000 in grants to outstanding translational research projects drawn from universities, medical research institutes and hospitals across Australia. Finalists will pitch live to a panel of investors, clinicians and industry leaders, with four grants on offer.

A new national platform will bring two opportunities together

Proto Axiom Challenger Summit – open nationally to researchers in universities, institutes and the public health system.

St Vincent’s Pitch for Health – focused on Precinct teams from St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney, the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.

In 2025 the two inaugural programs attracted more than 75 applicants and 300 attendees at their respective finals. By combining our finals into a single showcase, Challenger Pitch for Health will amplify visibility for researchers, foster collaboration and streamline pathways to capital.

Event highlights

Up to 16 finalists (up to eight from each program) will present five-minute pitches.

Expert panels and keynote addresses will explore trends in clinical translation, investment and health-tech commercialisation.

Winners will share $500,000 across four grant categories.

2024 grant recipients

Proto Axiom Challenger Summit

Dr Daniel Beard, University of Newcastle – Improving Blood Flow for Better Outcomes in Stroke Patients

Chynna-Loren Sheremeta, University of Queensland – Innovative Treatment for Paediatric Atopic Dermatitis

St Vincent’s Pitch for Health

A/Prof Venessa Chin, St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research – Comprehensive Lung Cancer Diagnostics (Precision-DX)

Dr Daren Korbie, Garvan Institute of Medical Research– Circulating Tumour DNA: A New Blood Test for Breast Cancer

Quotes

"Challenger Pitch for Health will give Australia’s best clinician-scientists a national stage and the capital they need to move bold ideas out of the lab and into patients’ lives."

— Anthony Liveris, CEO, Proto Axiom

"Pitch for Health succeeded in catalysing innovation within the St Vincent’s Precinct. Partnering with Proto Axiom scales that impact nationwide, bringing new collaborators and investors to our researchers."

— Shanthini Naidoo, CEO, St Vincent’s Curran Foundation

How to apply

Medical pitch days are events where individuals or teams present innovative healthcare-related ideas, products, or startups to a panel of judges, investors, or stakeholders. The goal can be to secure funding, partnerships, mentorship, or other support to advance the project. These events are similar to startup pitch competitions but are focused specifically on the medical and healthcare sector.

Applications will open August 2025. Full guidelines, key dates and submission portals for both grant streams will be available soon. To register your interest and receive information when available follow this link.

About Proto Axiom

Proto Axiom is Australia’s first dedicated biotech incubator, providing hands-on support and capital from proof-of-concept through to growth. Its investment-plus-incubation model accelerates breakthrough science toward commercial success.

www.protoaxiom.com

About St Vincent’s Curran Foundation

The St Vincent’s Curran Foundation raises philanthropic funds to advance excellence and innovation in patient care, clinical education and medical research across St Vincent’s Hospitals and facilities in New South Wales.

www.supportstvincents.com.au

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms