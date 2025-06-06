ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-06-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.185 12.12% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.100 -14.06% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.880 7.32% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.400 -8.40% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 4.17% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.410 -7.74% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.790 3.58% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.030 -7.31% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 10.760 3.46% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.300 -6.12% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.250 3.16% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.850 -5.83% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.330 3.13% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.020 2.45% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 1.545 -5.21% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.425 2.41% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.280 -5.19% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 40.060 2.38% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.150 2.38% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 5.400 2.27% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.580 -4.13% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 23.710 2.24% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.770 -3.83% SGH – SGH LIMITED 55.050 1.76% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.490 -3.59% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.330 1.75% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 22.760 -3.56% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 43.000 1.68% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 232.520 -3.48% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.740 1.55% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.190 -3.46% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 3.590 1.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.420 -3.45% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.330 1.40% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.250 -3.43% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.750 1.35% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.560 -3.39%

