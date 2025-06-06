BenQ Australia to Showcase World’s First Android 15 Education Display and AI-Powered Teaching Tools at EDUtech 2025

PR NewsWire | 7:45 PM

Where Innovation Meets Wellbeing in Education: Redefining Classrooms with AI and Care-Driven Technology

SYDNEY, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ is set to lead the conversation at EDUtech 2025, unveiling the world’s first Android 15 education display, alongside a portfolio of AI-driven teaching tools and health-conscious classroom technologies. Visit Booth No. 814 on 11-12 June, 2025, at International Convention Centre, Sydney, to experience how BenQ continues to push the boundaries of smart, safe, and healthy education solutions.

BenQ Australia to Reveal AI-Powered Teaching Tools at EDUtech 2025
BenQ Australia to Reveal AI-Powered Teaching Tools at EDUtech 2025

Under the theme "AI Wow – AI that Supports", BenQ emphasises its commitment to practical innovation: supporting teachers, engaging students, and ensuring lasting value for schools.

"BenQ’s education technology reflects a core philosophy: to empower teachers, protect students, and deliver lasting value," said Martin Moelle, Managing Director of BenQ Australia. "The launch of the world’s first Android 15 education display isn’t just a milestone, it’s a promise. By extending this upgrade to our existing RP04 customers, we’re showing that innovation and after-sales care can go hand-in-hand. With our AI tools and ClassroomCare® features, we’re not just preparing for the future, we’re building it for schools, today."

RP04 Sets Global Milestone with Android 15 Upgrade

BenQ will begin offering Android over-the-air (OTA) upgrades for its BenQ Board Pro RP04 series, which becomes the world’s first Android 15 education display.

What sets this upgrade apart is that it will be rolled out to all existing RP04 customers, reinforcing BenQ’s commitment to after-sales service, software longevity, and long-term value. Schools already using the RP04 can expect a major performance boost, no hardware replacement required.

AI That Supports: A Human-First Approach

As Australian classrooms increasingly integrate AI, BenQ stands at the forefront with a human-first approach. BenQ Boards are designed to act as intelligent teaching companions, easing the workload on educators while enhancing learning outcomes. Features include:

  • Speech Translation – Break language barriers with instant multilingual communication, ideal for Australia’s diverse classrooms.
  • EZ Math Calculator – Convert handwritten math into editable digital content for cleaner, more organised teaching materials.
  • AI Lens – Instantly identify plants and insects to enrich science learning and spark student curiosity.

These tools are aligned with AI trends in Australian education, including a focus on equity, engagement, and instructional efficiency. With BenQ, AI is about amplifying the impactof educators and enriching the student experience through practical, accessible innovation.

