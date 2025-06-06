Driving green change: Astronergy solar panels energize Australian site

PR NewsWire | 12:16 PM

HANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Astronergy, a globally renowned PV module supplier, has partnered with Australian renewable energy provider DS Energy to deliver a 437.95kW rooftop solar system for Holy Cross Laundry, a respected Queensland-based social enterprise committed to sustainable operations.

In collaboration with our local partner DS ENERGY, Astronergy proudly provided 437.95 kW of ASTRO N Series PV modules to power their Banyo facility in Queensland, Australia. The result? A projected 619.9 MWh of clean energy is generated every year, significantly reducing the facility’s reliance on the grid and reinforcing its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.

Installed on the facility’s rooftop, the system features Astronergy’s high-efficiency ASTRO N series solar modules. It is expected to significantly reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions, providing a reliable clean energy source to support the organization’s day-to-day services while advancing its broader environmental goals.

"We are proud to contribute to a project that blends innovation with purpose," said Lin He, Head of International Sales at Astronergy. "Our technology is helping Holy Cross Laundry reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing energy resilience — a model we aim to replicate across Australia’s commercial and industrial sectors."

This project is part of Astronergy’s broader contribution to Australia’s renewable energy growth. Beyond rooftop installations, the company’s high-performance modules have been widely adopted in utility-scale projects across the country. Notable examples include the Walla Walla Solar Farm (355 MW), Hillston Solar Farm (119 MW), Yatpool Solar Farm (106 MW), and Goonumbla Solar Farm (69.75 MW), each playing a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting regional energy needs.

At the heart of these successes lies Astronergy’s continuous evolution of its TOPCon solar cell and module technologies. Building on years of research and manufacturing experience, the company unveiled its next-generation TOPCon 5.0 technology at Intersolar Europe 2025, offering even higher efficiency, enhanced reliability, and improved temperature coefficients — key performance factors in maximizing energy yield across diverse environments.

With manufacturing facilities across Asia and Europe and a presence in over 140 countries, Astronergy maintains a flexible and robust global supply chain. Its ability to deliver consistent quality and rapid deployment makes it a trusted partner in accelerating the clean energy transition, not only in Australia but worldwide.

"Our mission is to drive a cleaner, more resilient future through advanced solar technologies," said Dr. Lu Chuan, CEO of Astronergy. "The Holy Cross Laundry project is a small-scale example of how we’re putting that mission into action — delivering real impact for real people."

