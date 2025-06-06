PR NewsWire | 1:05 PM

SYDNEY, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) presented a grand lineup of intelligent and green construction machinery equipment at the 2025 National Diesel Dirt and Turf Expo (DTT 2025), Australia’s largest construction machinery expo which opened on May 16 in Sydney. The 3-day trade show attracted 32,000 professional audiences.



Green Transformation Driven by Innovation: XCMG Showcases Green and Intelligent Equipment at 2025 DTT Australia

As a branch session of the 7th XCMG International Customer Festival, XCMG’s exhibition featured latest equipment products that have been customized and upgraded based on the practical needs of customers in Australia.

The upgraded XC968-EV electric loader features an enhanced battery management system, increasing charging efficiency by 20% compared to the previous generation. The XE215LC hybrid excavator specially customized for the Australian market features an upgraded hydraulic system that enables smoother motion and stable output even in high-temperature environments of 50 degrees Celsius.

An engineering contractor from Brisbane commented after a test drive that "the handling (of XC968-EV electric loader) feels much better than I expected, especially the impressive precision of the controls." Another purchasing manager from a mining company in Perth expressed keen interest in the model as well: "This electric equipment would be very suitable for use in the confined environment of our mining site."

The highlight of XCMG’s 1,820-square-meter exhibition at DTT 2025 was undoubtedly the demonstration zone, transformed into a dynamic "construction machinery theme park." The XE19UE mini excavator equipped with low ground pressure tires worked flexibly on soft sandy ground. As a "protector of lawn," it reduces turf damage by 60 percent through optimized weight distribution, which impressed many local ranchers.

XCMG’s all-star road machinery has been a staple at the DTT show for five consecutive years whereas the forklifts made their debut at the exhibition for the first time. Featuring a modular battery design, XCB30 forklift delivers an impressive standby time of "1 hour of charging for 8 hours of operation," making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor transportation tasks in warehouses and agricultural operations across Australia.

All of XCMG’s products exhibited at DTT 2025 retained their diesel-powered versions, providing customers with more options to meet their diverse needs.

XCMG has established a comprehensive and rapidly expanding dealer network across Australia, offering services, spare parts, and extensive support to meet the needs of the Australian industry.

"XCMG Australia subsidiary has really been as kicked off over the last five years, and we’ve developed the whole range of equipment right through to excavators, loaders, skid steers, electric forklifts, diesel forklifts so a whole array of equipment for the Australian market under Australian certification and standards," said Roy Rossini, CBO of XCMG Mining Equipment Australia. "The DDT is a key platform for us, and we’re looking forward to the growth in the future."

Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to deepen the integration of R&D in Australia, Chinese intelligent manufacturing and global services to boost the green transformation and development of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.

