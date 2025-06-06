HungryPanda: More Than a Delivery App — A Cultural Connector and Community Partner

PR NewsWire | 7:01 PM

SYDNEY, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Founded in 2017 by a Chinese international student Kelu LIU, HungryPanda has evolved from a niche delivery service into a global platform operating in more than ten countries, serving over six million users worldwide. In Australia, HungryPanda is more than a food delivery app—it is a cultural bridge, a business enabler, and a valued partner within diverse local communities.

Bringing Culture to the Table

For international students, first-generation migrants, and Australians with an appetite for authentic Asian cuisine, HungryPanda offers more than just meals. It delivers cultural familiarity, connection, and discovery. Unlike mainstream platforms, HungryPanda is deeply attuned to the nuances of Asian food culture—where meals are often shared, stories are told over soup, and every dish carries emotional and historical weight.

Through its curated merchant networks and culturally tailored offerings—ranging from traditional hotpot to regional snacks and festival foods—HungryPanda helps users across Australia access tastes of home while introducing new audiences to the richness of Asian culinary heritage.

Supporting Small Businesses and Local Communities

HungryPanda collaborates with thousands of Asian-owned restaurants and grocery stores across cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide. The platform provides more than logistical support; it offers hands-on help with digital transformation, packaging compliance, and promotional strategy.

Projects like the "Panda Bento" initiative—a series of custom-designed meal combos tailored for takeaway and delivery—have empowered local merchants to boost efficiency and tap into a broader customer base. By offering competitive commission rates and multilingual onboarding support, HungryPanda has become a trusted partner for many small businesses in Australia’s food and beverage sector.

Sustained Growth, Strong Community Impact

Despite the global challenges faced by the delivery sector in recent years, HungryPanda has demonstrated steady year-on-year growth:

2020–2021: +81%

2021–2022: +69%

2022–2023: +27%

2023–2024: +38%

This resilience is driven by the company’s unique positioning—combining local cultural expertise with global operational strength. In Australia, HungryPanda’s tailored approach has enabled it to reach both city centres and culturally underserved suburbs, helping expand access to authentic Asian cuisine while stimulating local economic activity.

A Platform for Cultural Exchange and Inclusion

Beyond food delivery, HungryPanda is playing an increasingly active role in cultural exchange and social connection. The platform regularly sponsors multicultural festivals, collaborates with universities and community organisations, and champions initiatives such as International Rider Appreciation Day to recognise the essential contributions of frontline workers.

Its multilingual interface (including English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese) supports accessibility for diverse users, further strengthening its mission to make Asian food culture approachable and celebrated across backgrounds.

In recent years, HungryPanda has amplified Chinese and broader Asian culture through storytelling campaigns, seasonal food features, and offline community engagement—from Lunar New Year events in Sydney to Mid-Autumn Festival activities in Melbourne.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Cultural Access for All

As HungryPanda enters its next phase of development in Australia, the company is committed to expanding its service model to engage other culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities. Plans are underway to incorporate more offerings from Southeast Asian, South Asian, and Middle Eastern cuisines, working with emerging minority-owned restaurants and grocery suppliers.

By deepening engagement with multicultural councils and grassroots organisations, HungryPanda aims to co-create new delivery experiences that resonate with different migrant groups—honouring their culinary traditions while helping small businesses scale in a digital-first economy.

A Broader Mission

As the world grows more interconnected yet culturally complex, HungryPanda is redefining what a food delivery platform can be. It is not just about convenience, but about cultivating understanding, preserving heritage, and fostering belonging.

From helping new migrants feel at home to enabling cultural exploration for locals, HungryPanda is turning everyday meals into meaningful moments of connection—one delivery at a time.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms