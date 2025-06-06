Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Jun 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:13 AM

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The ASX200 has moved within a whisker of the 52-week high despite weaker than expected 1Q GDP growth at 0.2%, the weakest since the early 1990s, excluding the covid period.

-Despite all the gnashing of teeth on platform X about the parlous state of the economy, investors cheered the softer GDP reading, alongside the “dovish” tone as reflected in the RBA’s May minutes.

-The Australian rates market is pricing in an 85% chance of a -25bps rate cut in July and a cumulative -77bps of RBA rate cuts between now and year end. One simplistic approach is that rate cuts are good for share prices, so long as a hard landing aka recession is avoided.

-The lower rate expectations were mirrored in sector performances, with Financials up 2.3%, led CommBank reaching an all-time high of $182 before retreating. Real Estate also did well, up over 1.6%, with a fillip to the interest rate-sensitive property sector.

-InfoTech continued to shine (again), up over 1.6%, with Energy and Materials also taking top-performing sector slots at around 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

-Gold continues its record run, and lithium stocks were in favour, post an announcement the US government is looking at grants to support lithium processing. Mineral Resources (MIN), the pain trade for many, rallied 14.8% to $23.19 on Thursday with Lynas Rare Earths (LYC) up over 12% after China implemented strict export controls on rare earth minerals and magnets.

-US markets continue to track sideways as hard data suggest economic weakness, with the Fed going into blackout mode in the run up to the June 18 FOMC decision.

-The public brawl between Elon Musk and Donald Trump may have parties scrambling to de-escalate the bromance split as the US Administration continues to work on the all-important tariff deals. Musk notably posted the US is heading for a recession in the second half due to tariffs.

The team at FNArena wish everyone a great long weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-HMC Capital ((HMC)) withdraws its closed end fund plans, due to market volatility and investor feedback.

-Co-Star is open to re-hiring Jason Pellegrino as the CEO of Domain Holdings ((DHG)) post takeover.

-ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) CEO Nuno Matos is planning to meet RBA Governor Michelle Bullock in July with the bank encountering multiple regulatory issues.

-Optus has teamed up with Perplexity to offer free AI search subscriptions.

-Paladin Energy ((PDN)) reported encouraging drilling results at Patterson Lake South project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

-IPO candidate, Koala has halted plans due to US tariff uncertainty.

-James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) has secured $14bn in funding for Azek takeover and NYSE listing.

-Superhero has raised $11m for expansion of its wealth management division.

-CoStar has acquired Homes.com.au ($22.8m) and is considering rebranding Domain Holdings ((DHG)) post acquisition.

-A $62m stake in McMillan Shakespeare ((MMS)) was sold via Morgans.

-TPG Telecom ((TPG)) has directed Bank of America to sell Made Group for $700m-plus.

-Life360 ((360)) is raising $250m in debt as it moves to possible M&A transactions.

-Bankers have opened the books for Virgin’s IPO and will raise $685m, some 30% of the offer size. The price is set at $2.90 or around 7x price-to-earnings for 2025 financial year. UBS, Goldman Sachs and Barrenjoey are involved.

-Japanese entertainment giant, Mixi has pitched in a higher bid for PointsBet ((PBH)) which values the business at $402m up from $353m to ward off the bid from Betr Entertainment ((BBT)).

-Eagers Automotive ((APE)) sells stake in McMillan Shakespeare ((MMS)) for $62m, reportedly funds for dealership acquisitions.

-ASIC is seeking to enforce increased disclosure of private credits deal details by 2025-end.

-National Storage REIT ((NSR)) has realised $140m from an asset sale to reduce debt.

-Coronado Resources ((CRN)) has secured a loan from Oaktree for $150m to shore up the balance sheet.

-Another $200m block of Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) shares were sold from the Chemist Warehouse shareholders at $3.11 per share.

-SkyCity Entertainment ((SKC)) is suing Fletcher Building ((FBU)) for $NZ330 million in damages for what it claims are unacceptable delays and “gross negligence” in the construction of a convention centre in New Zealand.

-Catapult Group International ((CAT)) has acquired MIT spin out Perch for -$28m to enhance AI athlete tracking.

-L1 Capital has acquired 16.85% of Platinum Capital with further Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) merger discussion.

-Tetratheri is looking to raise $25m with an ASX IPO to fund its “medical lego” device, and is backed by Xero’s ((XRO)) Rod Drury.

-BHP Group ((BHP)) is considering re-entering the nickel industry with a US$1bn mine in Tanzania.

