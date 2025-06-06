Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 June 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 29 May 2025 to 05 June 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-05-2025 Friday 30 May 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-06-2025 Monday 02 June 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – WiseTech’s Big Bold Bet On E2open Thursday 29 May 2025 Its largest acquisition ever should transform WiseTech Global into the global trade powerhouse its founder wants it to be

4 – Rudi’s View: The Contrarians’ View Thursday 29 May 2025 By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor”We are not value investors, we are contrarians”.Funds managers Allan Gray and Orbis reeled out Chief Investment Officer Simon Mawhinney and Head of Global Investment Team Simon Skinner respectively of both related managers (the original Allan Gray

5 – Australia’s Energy Bets In ASEAN’s Energy Transition Efforts Thursday 29 May 2025 Southeast Asian countries are investing in net-zero emissions and carbon neutrality targets and Australia wants a seat around the table

6 – Uranium Week: How Funds Cornered The Market Tuesday 03 June 2025 Insights into how hedge funds have captured the uranium market to achieve defined outcomes, as short interests counter positive longer term demand drivers

7 – Telstra Targets Sustainable, Growing Dividends Friday 30 May 2025 Management outlined a vision for FY30 and beyond at Telstra’s investor Day, including a target of sustainable, growing dividends over the coming five years

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 30-05-25 Friday 30 May 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – In Brief: Webjet, Myer & Goodman Group Friday 30 May 2025 This week’s In Brief focuses on turnaround situations and highlights companies investing and positioning for medium term growth

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 May 2025 Friday 30 May 2025 Our top ten news stories from 22 May 2025 to 29 May 2025

